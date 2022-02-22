Morehouse College makes history with men’s volleyball program

The program opened a new door for athletes such as Collin Concepcion, a Los Angeles native whose volleyball career ended with high school graduation. Now a senior, Concepcion is a co-captain for the Maroon Tigers while working on his business degree.

“It’s very important for younger Black boys and girls to understand the world is changing,” Concepcion said. “We’re seeing (recruits) from other sports not take offers from the prominent institutions, even football and basketball, (in favor of HBCUs). Deion Sanders and how he was able to bring in a top notch athlete (Travis Hunter) to Jackson State.

“To be part of changing the way people view sports at Morehouse, and view sports at HBCUs in general, (that means a lot of us). … To be able to represent the Black community. There isn’t a well-known Black volleyball team. Just to be a face of that, a good representative of the community and be someone’s hero, it’s a humbling experience to be part of.”

Caption Morehouse College head coach Emory Lightfoot Jr. and assistant coach Naterria Mitchell look on as their team huddles up taking the court to play Life University in a volleyball match on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Marietta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Morehouse was first scheduled to begin play Jan. 18, one day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day. That would’ve been a fitting nod to King, who attended the school. The start was delayed, instead beginning during Black History Month in February.

“It would’ve been amazing (to start immediately after MLK Day), but to do it during Black History Month, it’s important for people to be part of this history. For the next five to 10 years, someone is still going to be talking about how they went to the first volleyball game in history. … Hopefully people understand the significance of representing something bigger than yourself.”

Volleyball is one of eight sports offered at Morehouse, with baseball, basketball, cross country, football, golf, tennis, and track and field. The Maroon Tigers’ next match is Feb. 28 at Reinhardt University.