Mizzou concludes first day of SEC Media Days discussing stiff SEC East competition

“Last year doesn’t matter,” defensive back Martez Manuel said. “Nobody cares anymore. Next year doesn’t matter. This year, I’m just trying to keep the faith alive and preach that faith to our team. I don’t really need to preach it because we all believe it. We know that our time is coming.”

One spot the Tigers look to progress is at quarterback. Four quarterbacks are competing for the starting job. One of the prospects is Sam Horn, who helped lead Collins Hill High School to the 2021 Class 7A state football championship in Georgia. Horn also is a potential MLB draft pick, but as Day 2 of the draft came to an end, Horn’s name was not called. It seems likely he will shift his full attention to his future at Mizzou.

“Sam is a really talented player that’s got a great opportunity to leave his mark on Mizzou football and Mizzou baseball,” Drinkwitz said. “We’re excited for him to come in and be the best version of himself.”