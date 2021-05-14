Mitsubishi Electric Classic: Just like old times - Ames leads

“I was very Steady Eddie,” he said. “I hit a lot of fairways (13 of 14), hit a lot of greens to give myself a lot of opportunities. (He also led the field with but 23 putts).

“I started with a bogey, which is kind of unfortunate, you know, after a good drive. Other than that, I hit the ball extremely well, gave myself a lot of opportunities, and that’s what you have to do around a golf course like this.”

Ames holds a 1-shot lead over Paul Goydos, whose 67 was all because of a backside 5-under 31. And he’s two clear of Gene Sauers. And three ahead of John Huston and Atlanta’s Billy Andrade.

Then there’s a veritable squadron of players 2 under (nine total), the most familiar names being two past Mitsubishi Electric champions (Scott McCarron and Miguel Angel Jimenez) and Tour Champions newcomer Jim Furyk.

Twenty-eight of the 80 players finished par or better. But that group did not include the current Schwab Cup season-long points leader Bernhard Langer. He shot 73, snapping a personal streak of 24 rounds of par or better.

Oh, and John Daly shot 73 and wore pants decorated with multi-colored dinosaurs. It was either a fashion statement or a comment on the make-up of this, um, seasoned field of which he was a member.

As for the local entry, Andrade is coming off a fairly miserable first part of this combined 2020-21 season (aren’t we all?), and a stretch of 15 events in which he’s had no finish better than 24th. “I didn’t have the mojo,” he said, describing a condition for which there is no swing aid.

Last week in Alabama his game began to get back its sense of taste and smell – no bogeys, eight birdies on the weekend. For this week, he reached into his crowded bin of old clubs and pulled out a putter from 1995, and the recovery continued. He’s playing the oldies again, going bogey-free until the par-4 17th on Friday, when a bad call to try to putt from off the green left him with another 25 feet to save par.

Andrade finds himself just now shaking off the after-effects of the COVID interruption. “I think I came back last year not in very good shape, not mentally ready to go and it showed,” he said. He got back with a personal trainer. He fine-tuned his diet. He sharpened his focus (even canceling the big dinner he usually throws for the fellas at his Brookhaven home this tournament week to save his energy).

A people person, Andrade reveled Friday in being able to play before small clots of unmasked fans while also again occupying the upper reaches of a leaderboard.

“This feels fantastic,” he said. “This is what it’s all about. It’s what gets our juices flowing, especially at our age.” He’s 57.

A return to normalcy was in the air Friday. And for those whose normal includes profitable walks between some suburban manses, it was an especially encouraging day.

“I have a nice comfort level,” Ames said. “It’s a beautiful walk among the trees and everything here in Atlanta. It’s fantastic.”