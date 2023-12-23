Quick take: Haynes King’s heroics end Georgia Tech’s bowl victory drought

TAMPA, Fla. — Georgia Tech was back in a bowl game after a four-year drought. The Yellow Jackets didn’t look ready for it while quickly falling behind Central Florida on Friday. They desperately needed a jolt and, as he’s done so many times this season, Haynes King provided it.

Tech’s quarterback scored touchdowns running and throwing to bring his team back from a two-touchdown deficit in the first half. King ran for tough yards to set up a another TD that gave the Jackets a two-score lead in the fourth quarter. Tech’s defense finished off the Knights from there for a 30-17 victory in the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium.

King led Tech (7-6) to its first bowl victory since 2016 and ended its streak of losing seasons at four. Convincing King to come to Tech might have been the best thing Brent Key did to jump start the program. King couldn’t stick as the starter at Texas A&M. At Tech, he’s elevated the offense with his running ability, toughness and fearlessness.