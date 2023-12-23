Georgia Tech runs past Central Florida for Gasparilla Bowl win

The Jackets racked up 284 rushing yards and averaged 5.4 yards per carry. Jamal Haynes, named the game’s MVP, totaled 128 on the ground and quarterback Haynes King ran for 89. King didn’t need to use his arm much as he finished with 87 yards through the air, with a touchdown and an interception.

But it took a while for those numbers to begin to snowball.

UCF wasted no time in beginning the scoring Friday. After a 47-yard kickoff return set the Knights up at midfield, they needed only five plays to find the paydirt and went up 7-0 on John Rhys Plumlee’s 23-yard pass to Javon Baker in the left corner of the end zone.

Plumlee’s second TD pass of the came from 17 yards out and went to Kobe Hudson on a slant route from right to left. That played capped a 98-yard drive that took 4:41 off the clock.

Tech’s defense finally caught a break at the 2:17 mark when UCF running back RJ Harvey fumbled and cornerback Myles Sims recovered in Tech territory. That led to a 36-yard field goal from Aidan Birr with 14:17 remaining in the first half.

Colton Boomer got those points right back for UCF with his 27-yard field goal five minutes later.

On the ensuing drive, Tech’s offense found its footing. King orchestrated a 74-yard drive, highlighted by a 29-yard catch and run to tight end Dylan Leonard, that King himself finished with a 5-yard touchdown run. That got the Jackets within 17-10.

Tech’s defense got a quick stop, and the Jackets then took over, after a punt, on their own 33. This time, after Tech methodically moved to the UCF 41, King connected on a deep flag route to Malik Rutherford who caught the ball in stride in the end zone to tie the score at 17-all.

That’s where the score would stand going into break after Boomer missed a 30-yard field-goal attempt in the second quarter’s waning seconds.

Birr gave Tech its first lead of the day, making a 29-yard field goal to end the Jackets’ opening drive of the third quarter. That would turn out to be the lone score of the period – but the Jackets were driving as the fourth quarter began.

Dontae Smith put a bow on that drive, a 75-yard series that chewed up nearly seven minutes of clock, by bursting into the end zone on a fourth-and-inches call inside the 1. Smith’s touchdown made the score 27-17 with 13:37 to go.

Birr added a 38-yard field goal with 4:52 remaining.

Plumlee threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns while Harvey rushed for 120. Baker caught nine passes for 173 yards and a score.