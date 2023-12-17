Quick take: Falcons lose because Arthur Smith trusted Desmond Ridder

CHARLOTTE — Falcons coach Arthur Smith gamed a victory in New York two weeks ago by not really trying to score. Smith correctly determined that the Jets were too inept to score a go-ahead touchdown in rainy weather. The Falcons earned the ugly victory against a bad opponent then got out of town.

Smith might have been able to get away with a similar approach on Sunday in Carolina. Instead, he trusted his turnover-prone quarterback to win the game. That plan backfired when Desmond Ridder threw one of the worst interceptions you’ll ever see before the Panthers drove 90 yards for the winning field goal to win 9-7.

The Panthers (2-12) ended a seven-game losing streak. Ridder’s 10th interception of the season led to the fifth defeat in the past seven games for the Falcons. While they were blowing a game against the worst team in the NFL, the Buccaneers were wrapping up a victory at Green Bay.