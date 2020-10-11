No way Arthur Blank still can believe Dan Quinn will turn around Falcons

The Falcons lost 23-16 to the Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They are 0-5 for the first time since 1997, Dan Reeves’ first as coach. The Falcons finished 7-9 that season and went to the Super Bowl the next season. No one who’s been paying attention thinks Quinn can engineer a turnaround close to that one.

Not even Falcons team owner Arthur Blank can believe that anymore. Blank’s assertion that the 6-2 finish to last season would carry over to this season already has been exposed as wishful thinking Blank is not football man, but it doesn’t take one to see the Falcons are a bad team going nowhere.

Blank welcomed fans into the stadium for the first time in three games. They got to witness the results of his decision to retain Quinn despite consecutive losing seasons. Blank can’t keep Quinn and keep the faith of his constituents. He already tried that once.

The 2017 Super Bowl was a long time ago. This will be Quinn’s third straight season with no playoffs. Blank declined to comment on Quinn’s status after the game. For the third consecutive week Quinn took awkward questions about the possibility that Blank will fire him.

What else is there to say?

“That’s the furthest thing from my mind,” Quinn said. “It’s his job to evaluate. For me, it’s coaching.”

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter Falcons coach Dan Quinn was not happy that the offense didn’t score on two red zone trips in the second half. Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Blank gave Quinn another chance to do his job this season. The results are bad again. This is (was) a win-now season for the Falcons. The turnaround will be challenging.

The Falcons are closer to the No. 1 draft pick than the playoffs. Their 2021 salary cap is bulging with top-heavy contracts. There aren’t many promising young players on the roster to replace the veterans the Falcons will cut loose. Even a good coach would have a lot of work to do to make the Falcons winner.

Quinn once was a good coach for the Falcons. Those days are over. That was always the most likely outcome. Bill Cowher is the only coach of seven to take his team to the Super Bowl, later post consecutive losing seasons, and then make it back to the big game. Most didn’t come close to their past glory.

Quinn has one playoff win since going to the Super Bowl. The Falcons are 14-23 since then with one six-game losing streak and two five-game skids.

Blowing games against the Cowboys and Bears in back-to-back weeks this season was more evidence that Quinn’s teams don’t finish. Watching the Falcons struggle to stop Carolina’s limited offense was another reminder that Quinn, a defensive guy, has rarely coached a good Falcons defense.

Quinn’s theme last week was that nothing had been decided for the Falcons. They hadn’t played an NFC South game yet. Quinn will have to come up with a new message this week if he’s still around. The division offers no opportunity for the Falcons to recover when they clearly are the worst team in it.

After the loss to Carolina, Quinn’s players stuck up for him like you’d expect. Quarterback Matt Ryan said he hoped Quinn won’t lose his job.

“I think Dan has been nothing but a great head coach since he’s been here,” Ryan said. "We just haven’t done a good enough job as teams and players. It’s a tough business, that’s for sure.

“We all love and respect what Dan has done. We have to find a way to be better as players.”

It’s never just the coach when teams lose. Yet the Falcons have paid big money to retain their top players in recent years. They’ve got former first-round draft picks all over the field on both sides of the ball. The Falcons aren’t adding up to what their parts say they should.

A worrying sign for the Falcons, other than the losing, is the recent form of franchise cornerstones Ryan and Julio Jones. The Falcons have gone all-in to win while their quarterback and wide receiver still have prime years left. Both have looked older in recent weeks. Each lost season increases the urgency to win with with Ryan and Jones.

Jones, 31, usually plays through ailments but didn’t suit up for this game because of a hamstring injury. That same problem limited him to 15 snaps at Green Bay in Week 4. Jones has long described his legs as all fast-twitch muscle so it’s concerning to see him hobbled by a lingering soft-tissue injury

Ryan, 35, made some throws so ugly at Green Bay that I wondered if his arm is tired. He spent much of Sunday running away from Carolina' pass rushers and holding the ball waiting for someone to get open. But Ryan had a clean pocket when he threw one of his trademark inexplicable interceptions.

Trailing 20-15 in the final period, the Falcons pounded away at Carolina’s yielding run defense. They moved from their 24-yard line to a first down 11 yards from the end zone. Ryan tried to thread a pass to Russell Gage, who wasn’t open.

Safety Juston Burris simply had to catch it.

Carolina Panthers safety Juston Burris (left) celebrates with teammates cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (25) and safety Tre Boston intercepting a pass intended for Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (83, right) in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Panthers won 23-16. (Jason Getz/For the AJC) Credit: Jason Getz Credit: Jason Getz

“I just have to throw it away and live to fight another down,” Ryan said. “We didn’t really have anything there. Not the time to kind of lob one up.”

That left it to the defense to give the Falcons another chance. They’d forced consecutive Carolina punts after giving up four straight scores in the first half. Expecting a third straight stop was too much.

The Burris interception gave the Panthers the ball at their 20-yard line with 8:49 to play. They methodically marched 76 yards in 14 plays and kicked a field goal. The drive lasted 7:39, one of three that went longer than seven minutes.

Soon after that the Falcons kicked a field goal that didn’t matter. The Panthers recovered an on-side kick, which the Falcons didn’t know how to do against the Cowboys. The Falcons walked off the field as one of three NFL teams without a victory (the 0-4 Giants played the Cowboys later Sunday).

The Panthers seemingly offered a chance for the Falcons to get right, like last season. Beating Carolina twice over the final eight games of 2019 helped Quinn save his job. The Falcons won those two games by a combined score of 69-23. The aggregate score of the other six: 147-126.

Carolina fired coach Ron Rivera in the days before the rematch with the Falcons. He’d guided the Panthers to the 2016 Super Bowl. The Panthers replaced Rivera with Matt Rhule, formerly of Temple and Baylor. Carolina moved on from ex-MVP quarterback Cam Newton and signed journeyman Teddy Bridgewater.

This was to be a rebuilding year for the Panthers. Instead, they’ve moved forward with a new coach while the Falcons fall further behind with Quinn. Carolina has won three games in a row and snapped a four-game losing streak in Atlanta.

The Panthers couldn’t save Quinn this time. He may still be good at encouraging the Falcons. He’s no longer good at coaching them to win.