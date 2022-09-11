ajc logo
X

Falcons rise up on Saints before collapsing again

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota leaves the field after losing the season-opening game against the Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Combined ShapeCaption
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota leaves the field after losing the season-opening game against the Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Mike Check Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago

The Falcons were about to bury the Saints. They had a two-touchdown lead late in the third quarter. Now quarterback Marcus Mariota was running free for a first down near the end zone. Then he fumbled the ball away.

Oh, no.

The Falcons forced a punt and added another field goal. They led by 16 points early in the fourth quarter. The Saints responded with three long passes by Jameis Winston, then a short one for a touchdown and another one for a two-point conversion. The margin was eight points with 11-plus minutes left.

Ugh.

The Falcons made it to midfield, then punted. Winston went to work again. He completed passes for 20 yards, 21, 20 again and 14 to set up first-and-goal. Winston zipped a TD pass to Michael Thomas. The two-point try failed this time, but the Falcons had the most tenuous two-point lead you’ll ever see.

ExploreSaints storm back to defeat Falcons, 27-26

The Falcons survived a near-calamity when Mariota fumbled the snap on third-and-short and recovered it. They benefited from some boneheaded penalties by the Saints. It didn’t matter. Wil Lutz kicked a field goal to put the Saints ahead, and New Orleans blocked a long field-goal try at the end.

The margin doesn’t look so bad for the Falcons. The Saints, favored by 5 ½ points, won 27-26. It’s the way the Falcons lost that looks bad.

It was another collapse for a team that has been defined by them in recent years. Most of them happened with coaches and players who are no longer here. But here were new players and coaches doing the same thing again at home, against their most hated rival.

When addressing his team after the defeat, coach Arthur Smith made villains out of the critics he imagined would be making that connection.

“I said, ‘Hold your heads up high,’” Smith said. “The same ‘peripheral opponents’ that thought we wouldn’t get a yard, get a point, the same ones will be writing old narratives. That’s not us.”

ExploreMatt Ryan leads 17-point comeback as Colts tie in his debut

I thought the Falcons would do much better than a yard and a point. I expected them to be competitive. They were much better than that for three quarters. The Saints led 7-3 after one quarter. They were down 26-10 with 12:41 left in the fourth. The margin would have been larger if not for Mariota’s fumble.

Mariota made hay with his legs all day, but that wasn’t the time to lower his shoulder. He had the yardage he needed for a first down. Slide and it’s first-and-goal. Score a TD from there and the Saints were finished. The Falcons still had chances after that mistake.

After the Saints cut the margin to 26-24, the Falcons had a third-and-1 a few yards past midfield. Mariota fumbled the exchange with center Drew Dalman, scooped up the ball and was stopped for no gain. There was about a minute to play, and the Saints had no timeouts. Smith decided to punt.

Said Smith: “If we don’t get it, they are even closer (to the end zone). Sure, there’s a part of me that wanted to go for it. If I had to do over again, knowing the end result, I’d go for it.”

I know the end result, and I’m still OK with the Falcons punting there. Making the Saints drive the field for a field goal with no timeouts is a reasonable decision. The Saints did it even after Winston was penalized for intentional grounding for spiking the ball when the clock was stopped. Not even that rare penalty was enough for the Falcons to win.

The Saints salvaged a victory after playing poorly for three quarters. It wasn’t a case of the visitors shooting themselves in the foot. It was the home team forcing the Saints to trip over their feet. They were bad because the Falcons made them look that way.

The Falcons consistently pressured Winston. They had four sacks. Their high last season was three, at Tampa Bay in September. Taysom Hill broke off a long run when the Falcons lined up wrong in the first half but, otherwise, they kept New Orleans’ ground game in check.

The Falcons dominated the Saints, until they didn’t.

“It is what it is,” Smith said. “We lost the game. We didn’t make enough plays. We really could have put them away. Got to give the Saints credit. They made one more play than we did.”

The Falcons were up by two scores at halftime. Smith’s teams were 4-0 in 2021 when leading by at least that margin at the break. They never gave back the lead to three struggling teams: the Panthers, Jaguars and Jets. The Saints came back to gain the lead in the fourth quarter last season in New Orleans, only to lose with bad pass coverage in the final minute.

This time, New Orleans got the lead back for good. The Falcons collapsed.

“We’ve got 16 games (left),” Smith said. “If we have the right mindset we’ll improve from this and become a better team.”

Maybe, but in Week 1 they looked like the same old Falcons at the end after they’d been so good before that.

About the Author

Follow Michael Cunningham on twitter

Michael Cunningham has covered the Hawks and other beats for the AJC since 2010.

Editors' Picks
Anthony Varvaro, a former pitcher for the Braves, died in an auto accident Sunday, according to the team. He was 37.

Credit: File Photo

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event2h ago
ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Saints storm back to defeat Falcons, 27-26
1h ago
Georgia Tech players celebrate their victory over Western Carolina on Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 35-17 over Western Carolina. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s win over Western Carolina
3h ago
The breakthrough in Tyler Matzek’s mental health journey came when he met Jason Kuhn, a Navy SEAL who provided Matzek with perspective on everything. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek hopes to end stigma around mental health
2h ago
The breakthrough in Tyler Matzek’s mental health journey came when he met Jason Kuhn, a Navy SEAL who provided Matzek with perspective on everything. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek hopes to end stigma around mental health
2h ago
(Casey Sykes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Casey Sykes

Football rankings: Cedartown, Early County move up to No. 1
5h ago
The Latest
The Falcons should cover this week against the Saints, columnist Michael Cunningham writes. (JASON GETZ / FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION)

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Weekend Predictions: Falcons open with close loss to Saints
Here’s how Falcons season will play out
Clemson isn’t great, but there’s still a big gap to Georgia Tech
Featured
People gather at flowers and messages to tribute Queen Elizabeth II, in front of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: Markus Schreiber

Live updates: Biden accepts invitation for queen's funeral
3h ago
AJC remembers 9/11: Special presentation in Sunday ePaper edition
10h ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Saints at Falcons
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top