Matt Ryan leads 17-point comeback as Colts tie in his debut

The Colts played poorly for much of the game. They forced overtime because Ryan, even in his twilight years, is cool and collected in key moments. The Colts know the value of a Hall of Fame-level signal-caller – they had Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck in the last two decades – and it’s a luxury to have such a player. But the result was nonetheless a disappointing one against the Texans, who are expected to be among the NFL’s worst teams.

It was sloppy. Ryan threw an interception and had three fumbles (one lost). Two of them were botched snaps (”I don’t know what happened there,” Colts coach Frank Reich said; Ryan took responsibility). Ryan even had a few goofy plays that looked eerily like Carson Wentz, the man Indianapolis jettisoned before acquiring Ryan. Ultimately, the new Colts quarterback went 32-for-50 for 352 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

“He’s the leader we need,” Reich said. “He did a great job.”

The Colts are notoriously slow starters. They’d lost eight consecutive season-opening contests entering Sunday. They outscored the Texans 62-3 across two games a season ago, only to struggle mightily with the same foe Sunday.

Unlike his later Falcons years, Ryan shouldn’t need to wear a cape for this team. The Colts’ formula features a powerful rushing attack and stout defense. That was on full display in the first quarter, when All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor touched the ball on 13 of 22 plays and the Texans’ offense had possession for just 2 minutes, 36 seconds.

But winning games with such strategy requires limiting mistakes. The Colts, who were 10-point favorites, couldn’t go one drive without hurting themselves, be it penalties, drops or putting the ball on the ground.

Ryan would’ve had his first touchdown pass on the first play of the second quarter, but rookie Alec Pierce dropped the ball near the left corner of the end zone. The Colts wound up turning it over on downs after getting too tricky on fourth down (Indianapolis deployed a wildcat formation that didn’t use Taylor as the runner – it unsurprisingly resulted in a 2-yard loss).

The Texans tied it 3-3 after taking over. On the ensuing Colts drive, Ryan threw an interception to edge rusher Jerry Hughes on an attempted screen pass at the Texans’ 28. Hughes would later get a strip sack on Ryan that stalled another once-promising drive.

It was a maddening trend for Indianapolis: It had 208 total yards and entered Texans’ territory on four of five drives in the first half, yet that resulted in only three points.

The Texans opened the second half with a flea flicker, quarterback Davis Mills finding receiver Brandin Cooks for 42 yards into Colts territory. The Colts quickly found themselves in a 10-point hole. Just after the Colts crossed midfield on their next drive, Ryan muffed a snap under center on the third down and the Texans recovered. Mills found tight end O.J. Howard for his second touchdown and a 20-3 lead.

The Colts’ best drive was early in the fourth, an 11-play, 76-yard march that resulted in a Blankenship field goal. The Colts then had a needed splash play with a strip sack of Mills at the Houston 20. Taylor scored to make it 20-13.

With one final chance, Ryan led a seven-play, 80-yard touchdown drive – capped by a 15-yard touchdown throw to Michael Pittman Jr. – that tied the game with 1:54 remaining.

“You saw the poise,” Reich said. “Obviously, we had some mistakes. He had a couple mistakes early. But he’s so confident. He helped keep everybody in it. He made a ton of big plays.”

It’s no surprise Ryan, 37, has impressed the Colts. He oversaw the greatest era in Falcons history. He tops the franchise’s quarterback record books in nearly all categories. He’s first in touchdowns (367), completions (5,242), attempts (8,003), yards (59,735), passer rating (94.2), completion percentage (65.5) and career 300-yard passing performances (73).

He and Chris Chandler are the only Falcons quarterbacks to lead the franchise to a Super Bowl appearance. Ryan is the only MVP in Falcons history, winning the honor in 2016 after throwing for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns on a 69.9 completion percentage.

But what he meant for the organization’s credibility, its professionalism and its revival as a respectable operation, along with his contributions to Atlanta and those who admire him, cannot be measured in statistics.

Ryan will always be a Falcon, even if he’s not continuing his career in the jersey. He’ll always be part of the Atlanta community – he and his wife Sarah had just finished building a house before the trade. But on Sunday, he started his new era. The coming seasons, however many he has left, are his final chances to secure his title.

His latest comeback didn’t end with a victory, but it showed he hasn’t lost his touch. He still has that knack for giving his team a chance. Maybe he gets his first Colts win next week in Jacksonville, a place the pre-Ryan Colts have fared poorly. It’s coming. And there will be plenty more wins to follow.

“If we stay the course ... we’re going to tighten things up,” Ryan said. “If we can tighten things up just a little bit, we’re going to be just fine. It needs to be right from the start. Coming back at the end, that’s great. But all the plays matter. We need to be sharp from the start.”