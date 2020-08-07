College football still is clear underdog vs. COVID-19

It’s not just outsiders saying that. Athletic directors also are grappling with the fact that the coronavirus is forcing them to react to day-to-day crises rather than make plans weeks into the future.

“It gets very frustrating,” Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez told ESPN. “You want to play. You think, ‘Hell, let’s play. We’ll figure it out afterward.’ You can’t. Christ, you have a hard time going to a restaurant.”

College football is preparing to move forward with a fall schedule while still dealing with summer fallout. There is a long list of programs who shut down workouts because of COVID-19 outbreaks. Northwestern is the latest of six Big Ten programs to halt training.

Connecticut, a football independent, is the first FBS program to pull the plug on its season. Its schedule was falling apart as Power 5 opponents canceled dates. But coach Randy Edsall said player safety was the deciding factor.

“If I was a head coach in a conference, at a Power Five conference or a Group of Five conference, I would be saying the same thing,” Edsall told reporters. “I’d be doing the same thing. Because these young men’s lives are more important than money. They’re more important than money. I’m just glad we made the right decision.”

(I don’t blame anyone who might be cynical about Edsall’s moral stance on this issue. But I give Edsall the benefit of the doubt since he’s one of the few college football coaches to publicly advocate for market salaries for players.)

Players have good reason to worry about their health. As UConn’s players noted while supporting the cancellation of their season, “not enough much is known about the long-term effects of contracting COVID-19.” And players can look at the short-term effects for players now and see evidence that being young, elite athletes doesn’t necessarily protect them from the severe effects of COVID-19.

The mother of Indiana freshman Brady Feeney recently wrote a social-media post detailing his struggles with COVID-19. Debbie Rucker wrote that Feeney, an offensive guard, was in “perfect health, great physical condition” before requiring hospitalization because of COVID-19. Rucker wrote that Feeney has trouble breathing and “possible heart issues.”

Wrote Rucker: “Bottom line, even if your son’s schools do everything right to protect them, they CAN’T PROTECT THEM!!”

It’s inevitable that some programs won’t do everything possible to ensure player safety. That’s what happens when there’s institutional pressure to generate revenue and the workers have relatively little power to improve their working conditions. It’s allegedly happening Colorado State, which strives to be OK at football.

Colorado State hired an outside firm to investigate its football program after The Coloradoan reported that players and staff members alleged that coaches are trying to hide the extent of COVID-19 infections. The players and staffers said coaches told players not to report symptoms, threatened to reduce playing time if they quarantined and altered contact-tracing reports so players could keep practicing.

If you want to see college football, you should hope programs are doing the right things to protect players. The NCAA and conferences aren’t providing much oversight, but there’s clear incentive for schools to keep their athletes healthy. There’s no logic in hiding COVID-19 outbreaks or being reckless with protocols because sending infected players to the field likely will create more problems later.

It didn’t have to be this way with football and COVID-19. When COVID-19 shut down sports in March, football seemed to have the advantage of time. Kickoff wasn’t until September. But the coronavirus still is big problem because of poor, reckless leadership at every level of government, so here we are in August still wondering if football is feasible.

Maybe the spread will be under control a month from now. On July 31, the New York Times coronavirus tracker indicated that new cases of the virus per capita were increasing over the previous 14 days in 26 states and the District of Columbia. Another 20 states had about the same number of new cases per capita.

A week later, new cases were increasing in eight states and steady in 24 states and D.C. Cases were decreasing in 17 states according to the NYT tracker, which compiles data from state and local governments and health departments. They included five states in SEC country: Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida, Alabama and South Carolina.

The challenge for states will be reducing cases, or continuing to reduce them, even as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. The test for colleges will be doing so as students return to campus. Football players at all schools can’t be completely separated form their peers.

COVID-19 outbreaks among athletes at several schools were linked to players attending parties. Blaming the players misses the point. Responsible plans should account for the expected behaviors of the population in question. College students are going to party, so if a plan fails because college students do what they do, then the failure is with school administrations.

That’s only one of many challenges for college football this year. The games will be played, though I wonder how much fun they’ll be under the circumstances. I want the players to be safe, but like Feeney’s mother, I’m skeptical that even responsible programs can achieve that.

Anyway, it doesn’t matter what I think. College football programs are going to risk the health of their unpaid players during a pandemic so they can entertain fans and make money for their schools. Whether you believe that’s moral, COVID-19 will be the final judge of whether it can work.