Braves get better, but Padres close gap with Juan Soto

Adding Olson is one reason why the Braves are near-locks to make the postseason. He’s ably filled the lineup void left by Freeman’s departure. The Braves rank fifth in runs scored despite Ronald Acuña producing below his standards. A platoon of Grossman and Eddie Rosario in left field will be better than any combination the Braves have now.

Those trades, and all others in MLB, were overshadowed by San Diego’s blockbuster deal for Soto. It’s possible the betting markets are overreacting, but I don’t think so. The Padres have lagged their rivals because they lack scoring punch. They rank 17th in MLB in runs scored, while the Dodgers, Mets, Braves, Phillies and Cardinals are in the top eight (all stats before Tuesday’s games).

Scoring runs won’t be an issue for San Diego for much longer. Shortstop Fernando Tatis (wrist) has yet to play this season, and he’s set to start a rehabilitation assignment soon. Once he rejoins the team, the Padres will boast a scary lineup with Soto, Tatis, Bell and Manny Machado.

Soto isn’t yet 24 years old and already he’s hitting at a Hall of Fame pace. He walks a lot, doesn’t strike out much and hits the ball hard.

Soto’s numbers are down this season by his standards, but he went on a tear during July. Now San Diego is set to benefit from his resurgence. FanGraphs projects that Soto will produce 2.6 Wins Above Replacement through the end of the season. That’s second highest in MLB behind Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Judge is solid in the outfield, while Soto is below average, but FanGraphs predicts Soto will produce more offense than any other MLB player over the final two months.

Getting Bell as part of the deal is a boon for the Padres. He’s hitting .301 with a .384 on-base percentage. Hader has been a dominant closer since 2018 but wobbled lately for the Brewers. They decided to trade him with one additional year left on his contract in exchange for closer Taylor Rogers, whose contract expires after this season. Along with Rogers, Milwaukee also got reliever Dinelson Lamet and prospects Robert Gasser and Esteury Ruiz.

The Padres went all-in to acquire Soto. They essentially are banking on winning big within a two-year window. Soto is eligible to become a free agent after the 2024 season. He reportedly turned down a record $440 million contract offer from the Nationals. The Padres already committed $340 million to Tatis. Will they push their payroll well beyond the tax threshold by re-signing Soto and Bell?

The Padres parted with three prospects rated among the top 100 in MLB by Baseball America. The Braves didn’t have any prospects among the top 100 until shortstop Vaughn Grissom recently was added. They already have reaped many rewards from their farm system. One graduate, third baseman Austin Riley, just signed a franchise-record contract extension for $212 million over 10 years.

Riley is among the homegrown players who’ve helped the Braves become World Series champions. They are enough to repeat that feat. But now they may have to go through the Padres and their superstar lineup in addition to the Dodgers (they added Joey Gallo) and the Mets (they improved their lineup depth).