Alabama bullies Georgia’s mighty defense for SEC title

It’s no surprise the Crimson Tide put up points. They have the best collection of play makers Georgia has faced this season: quarterback Bryce Young and wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie. What’s surprising is how easily the Tide scored on Georgia, and how often Bulldogs defenders weren’t in position to make plays.

Alabama 41, Georgia 24

The Tide scored on five consecutive possessions spanning the second and third quarters. Four of the scores were touchdowns. All the drives covered at least 75 yards. The Tide faced just one third down of longer than two yards during that span.

It was astonishing to see Georgia’s defense struggle like that. As mentioned, the Tide have a better offense than any Georgia had faced. They still weren’t supposed to score 34 points against a defense that had yielded next-to-nothing all season, even against some good offensive foes (Bama’s defense scored its other TD).

Georgia hadn’t surrendered two touchdowns in a game this season when it mattered. Kentucky and Tennessee tallied their second TDs late in lopsided losses. Before Saturday the Bulldogs trailed just twice this season: Auburn and Missouri made field goals early. Georgia responded with 24 consecutive points against Auburn and 33 unanswered against Missouri.

The Bulldogs didn’t just meet their match on Saturday. They were overmatched. Young set SEC title game records for passing yards (421) and total offense. He was 26 of 44 with three TDs and no interceptions.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) breaks free.

This game started out looking like any other for Georgia’s defense. The Bulldogs shut down Alabama’s runs. They invited Young to throw passes short of the first-down marker so their swift defenders could close quickly. Young tried a couple deep passes, but Georgia’s Keele Ringo had Metchie covered and Derion Kendrick was all over Williams.

Alabama ran 12 plays on its first two drives and gained just 46 yards. It took a perfect throw from Young to tight end Cameron Latu just to get Alabama to Georgia’s side of the field. That drive ended with linebacker Nakobe Dean batting down Young’s pass for Robinson, who might have run a long way if the ball had made it to him.

We’re accustomed to seeing the Bulldogs keep up that kind of swarming defense until the opponent succumbs. Bennett’s five-yard touchdown pass to Darnell Washington staked them to a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter. The Bulldogs had a chance to force a three-and-out on Alabama’s next drive.

That’s when a pass coverage bust cost Georgia. Williams was wide open in the middle of the field, near the area where safety Lewis Cine had vacated to cover another receiver. Georgia safety Christopher Smith appeared to have the angle to prevent a big gain became catastrophic. But Williams is so fast he turned the corner, anyway, on the way to a 67-yard score.

Alabama started its next drive with a holding penalty. The first official play was Young’s precise, deep pass to Metchie along the left sideline for 40 yards. On the next play Williams caught a short pass with lots of space around him and accelerated for a 23-yard gain. Three plays later Young bought time in the pocket and found Metchie for a 13-yard TD for a 14-10 lead.

Now the Tide were rolling. Young was in a rhythm. Their offensive line was stalemating Georgia’s ferocious defensive front. When the Bulldogs got to Young, he slithered away to make plays or limit the damage. Bama’s backs ran the ball just well enough to keep Georgia honest and the downs-and-distances manageable.

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart during the second quarter of the SEC Championship football game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Georgia went three-and-out after Metchie’s TD catch. Alabama marched to inside Georgia’s 20-yard line with Young making plays. He was falling to the ground from a hit while passing to Jahleel Billngsley for 22 yards. Young scrambled for 15 yards to get Alabama in scoring range. The Tide settled for a field goal after Dean chased Young out of the pocket on third down to force an incomplete pass.

Georgia scored a TD to tie the game with 2:06 until halftime. Alabama needed just 1:40 to score on Young’s 11-yard run. The Tide got lucky on that drive when Young recovered his own fumble at Georgia’s 25-yard line. They otherwise were

Metchie didn’t play after halftime because of an injury suffered in the second quarter. It didn’t matter. Bama got the ball first and needed just five plays to score a touchdown. Young delivered a high, perfectly timed pass that dropped to Williams for a 55-yard score.

Soon after that, Smart went for it on the fourth down. He’d seen enough to know that, astonishing as it may be, his defense just couldn’t stop Bama.