Alabama, Saban break Georgia Bulldogs’ hearts again

For now, all Georgia knows is there won’t be an SEC championship in its grasp. For the 29th time in history, the trophy ended up in the hands of Alabama, and for the third time after playing the Bulldogs in the title game. Georgia’s 13 SEC titles is the second most in the conference.

The loss was Georgia’s seventh in a row to the Crimson Tide and drops coach Kirby Smart to 0-4 against the coach for whom he worked for 13 seasons, 11 of them at Alabama.

Saban, after losing to Texas A&M and coach Jimbo Fisher 41-38 earlier this season, is now 25-1 against his former assistants.

Alabama 41, Georgia 24

Georgia’s vaunted defense, coming in allowing a recent-era record of only 6.9 points per game, was thoroughly exploited by Alabama’s dynamic young quarterback Bryce Young and the Tide’s latest set of big-play wide receivers. Young, a sophomore from Irvine, Calif., likely wrapped up the Heisman Trophy by setting SEC Championship game records for passing (421 yards) and total offense (461).

Wide receiver Jameson Williams caught seven passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns. John Metchie added nine receptions for 97 yards and a score before leaving the game with an injury in the final seconds before halftime.

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett played the entire game for the Bulldogs and finished with 340 yards passing and three touchdowns. But he also threw two interceptions as Georgia fought to make a comeback in the third quarter. He was 29-of-47 passing.

Tight end Brock Bowers was the Bulldogs’ bright spot. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound freshman, set an SEC Championship game receiving record for a tight end with 10 catches for 139 yards and touchdown. The Bulldogs finished with 449 total yards.