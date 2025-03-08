Tri-Cities star Jalan Wingfield joins dad Dontonio as state champion

In a game featuring several star players who’ll play for major college programs, Wingfield shined brightest. He finished with game highs of 20 points, 19 rebounds and three blocked shots.

“All this year was a process was of him maturing into who he’s ultimately going to become,” Bulldogs coach Omari Forts said after winning his third state title at the East Point school. “He comes from great lineage. Tonight, he stepped into his shoes very well.”

Woodward (27-5) also has legacy players. War Eagles junior Jarvis Hayes Jr. and freshman Myles Hayes are sons of the former Georgia standout and longtime NBA player Jarvis Hayes. Woodward also has senior guard Zac Foster, who has signed to play for Clemson. Jarvis Hayes and Foster combined for 29 points but missed 21 of 31 field-goal attempts.

Woodward beat Tri-Cities (26-6) in two of the three previous meetings. The loss was at Tri-Cities on Jan. 28. The War Eagles won two straight games at home against the Bulldogs, including the regional championship.

Tri-Cities won on a neutral court with the stakes at their highest.

“I knew it,” Wingfield said. “They had some bad refs at their gym, so we got our (payback).”

Neither team led by more than three points in the first three quarters. The Bulldogs took control by clamping down on defense in the fourth quarter. Woodward made just 4 of 18 shots in the final period. Forts said “desire on the defensive glass” helped the Bulldogs pull away, and no one was more determined than Wingfield.

He collected five defensive rebounds in both the third and fourth quarters. Wingfield’s blocked shot led to a fast-break basket by teammate Sean Van Dorn (18 points) that put Woodward ahead for good, 48-46, with 5:15 to play. The Bulldogs and their fans started tasting the victory when Wingfield dunked on alley-oop pass from Zorn for a 55-46 lead.

Soon, Wingfield and his teammates were celebrating the school’s third boys’ basketball state title.

“Get my first one, and bring one back to Tri-Cities,” Wingfield said. “They doubted us.”

The Bulldogs held Woodward to 34.5% shooting (20 for 58). The War Eagles tried shooting over the Tri-Cities zone defense but were just 5 of 23 on 3-pointers. When Woodward’s guards found seams to drive to the basket, Wingfield was waiting for them.

“This was our best defensive game of the year,” Wingfield said.

Wingfield was a big part of that. He showed why he’s the No. 77 national prospect in his class, per 247 Sports. Wingfield hasn’t announced where he’ll play college basketball. Wingfield reportedly holds offers from Georgia and Georgia Tech among many other major programs. Teammate Tre Keith (14 points) is the No. 63 prospect in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports.

The Bulldogs bested Woodward’s stars. Hayes is rated as the No. 36 sophomore prospect nationally by 247Sports. His shot at the buzzer capped Woodward’s comeback from a 15-point halftime deficit against Milton in the second round of the playoffs. Foster is ranked No. 62 among senior prospects.

Wingfield was the best player on the court in the 5A state final. Forts said Wingfield’s ceiling is “what he wants it to be.”

“He has to continue to mature as a man,” Forts said. “As I said, he comes from a lineage that is great. Sometimes, we in society put pressure on kids too much. His ceiling is limitless, but he has some work to do.”

Wingfield’s work in the state final paid off with a championship. The Bulldogs wear jerseys that simply say “The City” on the front. Standing outside his team’s jubilant locker room after the victory, Wingfield ran his fingers across the letters.

“You’ve got to be a dog to have this across your chest,” Winfield said. “We proved that tonight.”

Wingfield had the biggest bite when it mattered the most.