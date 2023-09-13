Mexico, Uzbekistan play to a draw in Atlanta

A goal by Uzbekistan’s Otabek Shukurov in the second minute of stoppage time resulted in a 3-3 draw with Mexico in a friendly match on Tuesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The teams combined for three goals in the final 10 minutes in front of an announced attendance of 33,817.

Uriel Antuna thought he had scored the winner in the 89th minute when an attempted Uzbekistan clearance bounced off his right leg and into the goal.

But Shukurov answered with a free kick from a tight angle to draw the match.

Raul Jimenez scored twice for Mexico as it was forced to twice come from behind.

Mexico was on the verge of its worst loss in a friendly since falling 3-2 to Belarus in a friendly in 2014. Uzbekistan came in No. 74 in FIFA’s world rankings. Mexico was No. 12. And then Jimenez scored his second goal in the 81st minute to tie the match.

Uzbekistan, which frustrated the U.S. in a 3-0 loss on Saturday, again proved resilient against another CONCAF foe.

Despite having very little possession, Uzbekistan took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute when Bobir Abdikholikov’s header into the upper left corner beat Guillermo Ochoa. The cross and assist was credited to Aziz Turgonboev, who placed it to the back post.

Jimenez tied the match at 1 in the 21st minute when he was the first to reach a scuffed shot from teammate Roberto Alvarado. Jimenez, who plays for Fulham, calmly took a touch before beating Utkir Yusupov.

Turgonboev gave Uzbekistan a 2-1 lead in the first minute of first-half stoppage time when his left-footed shot found the lower right corner. The goal was the result of a well-executed counterattack. Jaloliddin Masharipov drew three defenders down the left wing. He split them with a short pass to Shukurov, who played the ball back across the top of the 18-yard box. One Uzbekistan drew a defender toward him with a run toward the ball, only to let it roll pass and to Turgonboev.

Jimenez struck again in the 81st minute to tie the game at 2. He again was first to reach a ball that was misplayed in the box, this time by an Uzbekistan player, to chip the goalkeeper.