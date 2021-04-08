X

McIlroy hits father with wayward shot

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Credit: Charlie Riedel

By Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

AUGUSTA - Rory McIlroy had a tough day.

It was a little tougher for his father.

McIlroy hit his father with a wayward shot on the seventh hole in the opening round of the Masters on Thursday. McIlroy finished with a 4-over-par 76. He bogeyed three consecutive holes, Nos. 5-7, the last being the most painful. At least to his father, Gerry.

McIlroy said he was aiming at his father, but didn’t intend for the result, a blow to the leg.

“In fairness I was trying to turn it off,” McIlroy said of trying to shape his shot. “It was a perfect shot; it was dead straight. But I think he was OK. He didn’t limp away. He walked away pretty swiftly, so that was all right.”

It is customary for a player who hits a spectator to give a signed glove to the recipient of the painful encounter. In this case, frozen vegetables might have to do.

“He’s seen me sign plenty of stuff over the years, so I think that’s the least of his worries,” McIlroy said. “I think he just needs to go and put some ice on -- maybe I’ll autograph a bag of frozen peas for him.”

