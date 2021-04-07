Masters Wednesday: What you need to know

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of last afternoon showers and thunderstorms with a low of 59 degrees and a high of 82 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a low of 58 degrees and a high of 81 degrees.

TV schedule

Thursday: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday: 3-7 p.m., CBS

Sunday: 2-7 p.m., CBS

Masters fact of the day

There have back-to-back eagles four times in the history of the tournament. They were done by:

Dan Pohl, 1982, third round on Nos. 13 and 14. Finished second after losing in playoff.

Dustin Johnson, 2009, fourth round on Nos. 13 and 14. Tied for 30th.

Phil Mickelson, 2010, third round on Nos. 13 and 14. Won. Tied for 20th.

Webb Simpson, 2018, fourth round on Nos. 7 and 8.

Bonus fact: Jack Nicklaus holds the record for most eagles with 24 (three on Par-4s, 21 on Par-5s)

Quote of the day

Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley on the absence of five-time champion Tiger Woods, who is recovering from a serious car accident.

“On the subject of our five-time champion, like all of you, I was deeply saddened when I learned of Tiger’s tragic car accident in February. Tiger Woods is one of the greatest competitors in the history of all sports, and he is and forever will be a part of the fabric of Augusta National and the Masters Tournament. Our thoughts are with Tiger and his family and loved ones with whom he shares such a close bond. He is greatly missed this week, and we continue to hope and pray for his recovery.”