Masters Tuesday: What you need to know

From Tuesday, here’s what you need to know leading into the 2021 Masters:
Weather
The updated weather forecast for Augusta.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm with a low of 52 degrees and a high of 86 degrees.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and more humid with a 25% chance of late day showers and thunderstorms (0.05″) with a low of 58 degrees and a high of 83 degrees.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms (0.50-1.00″) with a low of 61 degrees and a high of 78 degrees.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low of 61 degrees and a high of 81 degrees.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a low of 59 degrees and a high of 80 degrees.
TV schedule
Thursday: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN
Friday: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday: 3-7 p.m., CBS
Sunday: 2-7 p.m., CBS
Masters fact of the day
In only six Masters have there been four different leaders after each round (winner in bold).
1978: R1 - Jonh Schlee, R2 - Lee Trevino/Rod Funseth, R3 - Hubert Green, R4 - Gary Player
1985: R1 - Gary Hallberg, R2 - Craig Stadler/Payne Stewart/Tom Watson, R3 - Raymond Floyd, R4 - Bernhard Langer
1986: R1 - Billy Kratzert/Ken Green, R2 - Seve Ballesteros, R3 - Greg Norman, R4 - Jack Nicklaus
1987: R1 - John Cook, R2 - Curtis Strange, R3 - Ben Crenshaw/Roger Maltbie, R4 - Larry Mize/Greg Norman/Seve Ballesteros
2012: R1 - Lee Westwood, R2 - Fred Couples/Jason Dufner, R3 - Peter Hanson, R4 - Bubba Watson/Louis Oosthuizen
2013: R1 - Marc Leishman/Sergio Garcia, R2 - Jason Day, R3 - Angel Cabrera/Brandt Snedeker, R4 - Adam Scott/Angel Cabrera
Odds
According to SportsBettingDime, here are the top odds to win the Masters:
Dustin Johnson: +1000
Jon Rahm: +1100
Jordan Spieth: +1250
Bryson DeChambeau: +1300
Justin Thomas: +1300
Rory McIlroy: +1750
Xander Schauffele: +2400
Brooks Koepka: +2400
Collin Morikawa: +2800
Patrick Cantlay: +2900
Quote of the day
Justin Thomas on whether he has got good-natured needling from Tiger Woods and Fred Couples about not winning the Masters.
“As needling as they can be towards me, they have been nice enough to not bring that up. I think they know that I know and that hurts me enough that they don’t need to continuously remind me. I would say subconsciously they kind of - in our practice rounds on Tuesdays, you know, it’s like, well, where are you going tonight or whatever? And I’m just like, whatever, I’m done. I get it. You guys are going to the Champions Dinner and I’m eating at my house.”