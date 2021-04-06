Masters Tuesday: What you need to know

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms (0.50-1.00″) with a low of 61 degrees and a high of 78 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low of 61 degrees and a high of 81 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy and breezy with a low of 59 degrees and a high of 80 degrees.

TV schedule

Thursday: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday: 3-7 p.m., CBS

Sunday: 2-7 p.m., CBS

Masters fact of the day

In only six Masters have there been four different leaders after each round (winner in bold).

1978: R1 - Jonh Schlee, R2 - Lee Trevino/Rod Funseth, R3 - Hubert Green, R4 - Gary Player

1985: R1 - Gary Hallberg, R2 - Craig Stadler/Payne Stewart/Tom Watson, R3 - Raymond Floyd, R4 - Bernhard Langer

1986: R1 - Billy Kratzert/Ken Green, R2 - Seve Ballesteros, R3 - Greg Norman, R4 - Jack Nicklaus

1987: R1 - John Cook, R2 - Curtis Strange, R3 - Ben Crenshaw/Roger Maltbie, R4 - Larry Mize/Greg Norman/Seve Ballesteros

2012: R1 - Lee Westwood, R2 - Fred Couples/Jason Dufner, R3 - Peter Hanson, R4 - Bubba Watson/Louis Oosthuizen

2013: R1 - Marc Leishman/Sergio Garcia, R2 - Jason Day, R3 - Angel Cabrera/Brandt Snedeker, R4 - Adam Scott/Angel Cabrera

Odds

According to SportsBettingDime, here are the top odds to win the Masters:

Dustin Johnson: +1000

Jon Rahm: +1100

Jordan Spieth: +1250

Bryson DeChambeau: +1300

Justin Thomas: +1300

Rory McIlroy: +1750

Xander Schauffele: +2400

Brooks Koepka: +2400

Collin Morikawa: +2800

Patrick Cantlay: +2900

Quote of the day

Justin Thomas on whether he has got good-natured needling from Tiger Woods and Fred Couples about not winning the Masters.

“As needling as they can be towards me, they have been nice enough to not bring that up. I think they know that I know and that hurts me enough that they don’t need to continuously remind me. I would say subconsciously they kind of - in our practice rounds on Tuesdays, you know, it’s like, well, where are you going tonight or whatever? And I’m just like, whatever, I’m done. I get it. You guys are going to the Champions Dinner and I’m eating at my house.”