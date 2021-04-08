Masters Thursday: What you need to know

From Thursday, here’s what you need to know leading into the 2021 Masters:
Weather
The updated weather forecast for Augusta.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and more humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly after 2 p.m., with a low of 62 degrees and a high of 80 degrees.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., with a low of 59 degrees and a high of 82 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, clearing later in the day, with a low of 63 degrees and a high of 81 degrees.
TV schedule
Friday: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN
Saturday: 3-7 p.m., CBS
Sunday: 2-7 p.m., CBS
Masters fact of the day
There have been 11 sudden-death winners of the Masters (excluding 18-hole and 36-hole playoffs). The are:
Nick Faldo – 1989, 1990
Fuzzy Zoeller – 1979
Craig Stadler – 1982
Larry Mize – 1987
Mike Weir – 2003
Tiger Woods – 2005
Angel Cabrera – 2009
Bubba Watson – 2012
Adam Scott – 2013
Sergio Garcia - 2017
Quote of the day
Hudson Swafford on being nervous in his return to the Masters after a four-year absence following his debut in 2017. In Thursday’s first round, he was 2 under par at one point and finished 1 over par.
“Yeah, this is kind of my Super Bowl, growing up in the Southeast, going to the University of Georgia. Yeah, I don’t usually have too many nerves on the first tee or whatever reason, but yeah, felt good today. It had me a little bit.”