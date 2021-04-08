Masters Thursday: What you need to know

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, clearing later in the day, with a low of 63 degrees and a high of 81 degrees.

TV schedule

Friday: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday: 3-7 p.m., CBS

Sunday: 2-7 p.m., CBS

Masters fact of the day

There have been 11 sudden-death winners of the Masters (excluding 18-hole and 36-hole playoffs). The are:

Nick Faldo – 1989, 1990

Fuzzy Zoeller – 1979

Craig Stadler – 1982

Larry Mize – 1987

Mike Weir – 2003

Tiger Woods – 2005

Angel Cabrera – 2009

Bubba Watson – 2012

Adam Scott – 2013

Sergio Garcia - 2017

Quote of the day

Hudson Swafford on being nervous in his return to the Masters after a four-year absence following his debut in 2017. In Thursday’s first round, he was 2 under par at one point and finished 1 over par.

“Yeah, this is kind of my Super Bowl, growing up in the Southeast, going to the University of Georgia. Yeah, I don’t usually have too many nerves on the first tee or whatever reason, but yeah, felt good today. It had me a little bit.”