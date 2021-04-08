X

Masters Thursday: What you need to know

Xander Schauffele tees off on the fourth hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Augusta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com
Xander Schauffele tees off on the fourth hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Augusta. Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / AJC

Golf | 9 minutes ago
By Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

From Thursday, here’s what you need to know leading into the 2021 Masters:

Weather

The updated weather forecast for Augusta.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and more humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly after 2 p.m., with a low of 62 degrees and a high of 80 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., with a low of 59 degrees and a high of 82 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms, clearing later in the day, with a low of 63 degrees and a high of 81 degrees.

TV schedule

Friday: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday: 3-7 p.m., CBS

Sunday: 2-7 p.m., CBS

Masters fact of the day

There have been 11 sudden-death winners of the Masters (excluding 18-hole and 36-hole playoffs). The are:

Nick Faldo – 1989, 1990

Fuzzy Zoeller – 1979

Craig Stadler – 1982

Larry Mize – 1987

Mike Weir – 2003

Tiger Woods – 2005

Angel Cabrera – 2009

Bubba Watson – 2012

Adam Scott – 2013

Sergio Garcia - 2017

Quote of the day

Hudson Swafford on being nervous in his return to the Masters after a four-year absence following his debut in 2017. In Thursday’s first round, he was 2 under par at one point and finished 1 over par.

“Yeah, this is kind of my Super Bowl, growing up in the Southeast, going to the University of Georgia. Yeah, I don’t usually have too many nerves on the first tee or whatever reason, but yeah, felt good today. It had me a little bit.”

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.