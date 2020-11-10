Masters notes: Limited stay in Crow’s Nest for Tech’s Andy Ogletree

Andy Ogletree will have a short stay in the Crow’s Nest – but not because the Georgia Tech golfer won’t play well at the Masters.
It’s just another break from tradition due to the coronavirus.
Staying in the Crow’s Nest of the Augusta National club house is one of the perks for the amateurs in the field for the Masters. However, due to the pandemic, only one amateur can stay in the noted on-course accommodations at a time for social distancing. Ogletree, who won the 2019 U.S. Amateur and delayed turning pro to play in the Masters, will stay Wednesday night, on the eve of the tournament following the Amateur dinner.
If there is a chance, Ogletree said he like to stay another night. That will depend on how well he and the other five amateurs in the field play.
Weather update
The rain that is expected all week in Augusta will likely start today. Weather forecasts call for a chance of rain starting mid-afternoon with increasing chances of thunderstorms overnight.
Interviews
It’s a big day for pre-tournament interviews on Tuesday with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau scheduled to speak.
