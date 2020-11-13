X

Masters notes: Updated second-round pairing and tee times

Justin Thomas hits out of the bunker on the 7th hole during the first round of the Masters Thursday at Augusta National. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)
By Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

AUGUSTA - Here are the tee times and pairing for Friday’s second round of the 2020 Masters.

1st tee

9:30 a.m.: Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor

9:41 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Byeong Hun An

9:52 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood

10:03 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

10:14 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

10:25 a.m.: Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli

10:36 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue

1:35 p.m.: Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin

1:46 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Marc Leishaman, Hideki Matsuyama

1:57 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler

2:08 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen

2:19 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau

2:30 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree

2:41 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter

2:52: Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley

10th tee

9:30 a.m.: Sung Kang, Erik van Rooyen

9:41 a.m.: Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein

7:52 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger

10:03 a.m.: Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton

10:14 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka

10:25 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

10:36 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ

10:47 a.m.: Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd

1:35 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, C. T. Pan

1:46 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond

1:57 p.m: Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel

2:08 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na

2:19 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson

2:30 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, Abel Gallegos

2:41 p.m.: Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

2:52 p.m.: Mike Weir, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace

Play has resumed

Round 1 of the Masters has resumed at 7:30 a.m. Friday after play was suspended at 5:30 p.m. Thursday due to darkness.

If no further delays occur, the second round will begin at approximately 9:35 a.m.

ESPN will televise live coverage on the resumption of play and continue through the completion of the first round.

