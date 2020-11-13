Masters notes: Updated second-round pairing and tee times

AUGUSTA - Here are the tee times and pairing for Friday’s second round of the 2020 Masters.
1st tee
9:30 a.m.: Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor
9:41 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Byeong Hun An
9:52 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood
10:03 a.m.: Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith
10:14 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, J.T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
10:25 a.m.: Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli
10:36 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue
1:35 p.m.: Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin
1:46 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Marc Leishaman, Hideki Matsuyama
1:57 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler
2:08 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen
2:19 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau
2:30 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree
2:41 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter
2:52: Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley
10th tee
9:30 a.m.: Sung Kang, Erik van Rooyen
9:41 a.m.: Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein
7:52 a.m.: Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger
10:03 a.m.: Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton
10:14 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka
10:25 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy
10:36 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ
10:47 a.m.: Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd
1:35 p.m.: Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, C. T. Pan
1:46 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond
1:57 p.m: Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel
2:08 a.m.: Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na
2:19 p.m.: Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson
2:30 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, Abel Gallegos
2:41 p.m.: Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan
2:52 p.m.: Mike Weir, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace
Play has resumed
Round 1 of the Masters has resumed at 7:30 a.m. Friday after play was suspended at 5:30 p.m. Thursday due to darkness.
If no further delays occur, the second round will begin at approximately 9:35 a.m.
ESPN will televise live coverage on the resumption of play and continue through the completion of the first round.