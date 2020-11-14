Masters note: Completion of second round underway

AUGUSTA - The completion of the second round is underway at the Masters.
Jon Rahm finished his 13th hole with a birdie to start the day and join the leaders at 9-under par.
Following the completion of the second round and the cut, which is currently projected at 1-under par, the third round will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Singh withdraws
Vijay Singh withdrew from the Masters due to illness following the completion of 10 holes of his second round.
Singh shot an opening round 75.
Weather
The forecast for Sunday’s final round calls for patchy fog in the morning with increasing clouds and breezy in the afternoon. The high will be 78 degrees and the low 58 degrees. Winds will shifting from the west at 18 mph.
