Masters note: Completion of second round underway

Tiger Woods tees off on the 4th hole during the second round of the Masters Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
By Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

AUGUSTA - The completion of the second round is underway at the Masters.

Jon Rahm finished his 13th hole with a birdie to start the day and join the leaders at 9-under par.

Following the completion of the second round and the cut, which is currently projected at 1-under par, the third round will begin at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Singh withdraws

Vijay Singh withdrew from the Masters due to illness following the completion of 10 holes of his second round.

Singh shot an opening round 75.

Weather

The forecast for Sunday’s final round calls for patchy fog in the morning with increasing clouds and breezy in the afternoon. The high will be 78 degrees and the low 58 degrees. Winds will shifting from the west at 18 mph.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will continue its full coverage of the Masters. Check back throughout the day for updates to this story and additional news, features and photos.

