Masters Monday: What you need to know

Thursday: Partly cloudy and more humid with a 40% chance of late day showers and thunderstorms with a low of 58 degrees and a high of 84 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms with a low of 61 degrees and a high of 78 degrees.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers with a low of 59 degrees and a high of 80 degrees.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a low of 59 degrees and a high of 82 degrees.

TV schedule

Thursday: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN

Friday: 3-7:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday: 3-7 p.m., CBS

Sunday: 2-7 p.m., CBS

Masters fact of the day

There have been four double-eagles in Masters’ history, one on each of the par-5s. Here is the list:

Gene Sarazen, 1935: Hole No. 15, a 4-wood from 235 yards in the fourth round.

Bruce Devlin, 1967: Hold No. 8, a 4-wood from 248 yards in the first round.

Jeff Maggert, 1994: No. 13, a 3-iron from 222 yards in the fourth round.

Louis Oosthuizen, 2012, a 4-iron from 253 yards in the fourth round.

Quote of the day

Collin Morikawa was asked about the debate over the new Georgia elections law and how the PGA Tour should respond.

“I don’t think we are stepping out of our way to block it out and forget about it. This voter stuff and voters for American citizens is very important. I think that’s the topic we should all be talking about. We shouldn’t be talking about whether we’re here or not. The Masters, the PGA Tour, we do such a good job and we’re trying to help communities out, and I think that’s our main focus for the week.

“But overall, the topic of voter rights and all that, that should be the topic that we talk about, not if we are here playing golf. We are trying to do our best to help out communities and obviously give back to what we are doing for the week, and that’s our ability to travel around the entire world and around the U.S. and give back and give opportunities, like I said earlier. Those opportunities are really important.”