Masters Friday: What you need to know

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers through 1 p.m., then, partly cloudy and pleasant. Low of 60 degrees and a high of 79 degrees.

TV schedule

Saturday: 3-7 p.m., CBS

Sunday: 2-7 p.m., CBS

Masters fact of the day

Here are the best career scoring averages (prior to this year’s tournament):

100 or more rounds

Phil Mickelson – 71.32 in 106 rounds (65 best)

Jack Nicklaus – 71.98 in 163 rounds (64 best)

Fred Couples – 72.10 in 130 rounds (66 best)

75 to 99 rounds

Tiger Woods – 70.67 in 90 rounds (65 best)

Hale Irwin – 72.18 in 76 rounds (64 best)

Greg Norman – 72.31 in 80 rounds (63 best)

50 to 74 rounds

Justin Rose – 71.74 in 58 rounds (67 best)

Matt Kuchar – 71.98 in 52 rounds (67 best)

Tom Weiskopf – 72.23 in 62 rounds (66 best)

25 to 49 rounds

Jordan Spieth – 70.46 in 28 rounds (64 best)

Dustin Johnson – 71.03 in 38 rounds (65 best)

Rory McIlroy – 71.33 in 46 rounds (65 best)

Quote of the day

Q. There were stats about how poorly first-round leaders have done in the last 25 years. Did you see any of that? And if you didn’t see any of that, how are you able to block that kind of stuff?

Justin Rose: By not listening to you guys, that’s exactly how I block it out.

Hearing it now -- at the same time, you have to get into position on this golf course. First-round lead, fine, I don’t know what the stats are. I’m not concerned, but you do have to get up there and give yourself a great shot going into Sunday. We know the winner of this tournament largely comes out of the final pairing on Sunday, so I’d much rather kind of get up to the lead as early as we can to try to hold that position going into Sunday.