The Braves’ inevitable scramble for starters has begun

(Lest we forget, the Braves started Dallas Keuchel and Mike Foltynewicz in games 4 and 5 of last year’s NLDS on three days' rest; the Braves won neither game, though they did hold a late lead in Game 4.)

We could argue that, with this thin rotation, the Braves were living on borrowed October time. But that would be a bit harsh, and it would ignore reality: Every team in these playoffs is having to mix and match like mad. The Rays started Tyler Glasnow in their decisive Game 5 against the Yankees on two days' rest. The Padres were reduced to using Adrian Morejon, maker of six career starts, in their elimination game against L.A. He was gone after two innings. They lost 12-3.

We could argue that, with this thin rotation, the Braves were living on borrowed October time. But that would be a bit harsh, and it would ignore reality: Every team in these playoffs is having to mix and match like mad. The Rays started Tyler Glasnow in their decisive Game 5 against the Yankees on two days' rest. The Padres were reduced to using Adrian Morejon, maker of six career starts, in their elimination game against L.A. He was gone after two innings. They lost 12-3.

Oh, and there’s this pesky fact: The Braves still lead the series. If they can steal game 4 or 5, they’ll have Fried on full rest going for the clincher. If they lose games 4 and 5, they’ll still have Fried and Anderson in line for games 6 and 7. The NLCS isn’t over. Heck, it’s only just begun.