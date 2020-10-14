The anatomy of Dodgers’ 11-run first inning

The Dodgers jumped on the Braves with 11 runs in the top of the first inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday night. Nine of the runs came with two outs. It brought back bad memories of the 10-run first inning by the Cardinals in the deciding Game 5 of their Division Series last season.
Here is the anatomy of the Dodgers' big inning, which lasted 32 minutes:
*Mookie Betts hits first pitch from Kyle Wright down the third-base line. Johan Camargo tracks down the grounder and throws to first in a bang-bang play. Betts initially is ruled out, but the call is overturned after the Dodgers challenged.
*Corey Seager doubles to left field on the first pitch, scoring Betts. Two pitches, two runs. 1-0.
*Justin Turner grounds out to third base.
*Max Muncy grounds out to second base.
*Will Smith doubles to center field, Seager scores. 2-0.
*Cody Bellinger walks.
*Joc Pederson homers to center field, Smith and Bellinger score. 5-0.
*Edwin Rios homers to center field on first pitch. 6-0.
*Chris Taylor walks.
*Wright replaced by Grant Dayton.
*Betts walks.
*Seager singles to center field, Taylor scores. 7-0.
*Turner hit by pitch.
*Muncy hits grand slam, Betts, Seager and Turner score. 11-0.
*Smith strikes out.