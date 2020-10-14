X

The anatomy of Dodgers’ 11-run first inning

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Dodgers jumped on the Braves with 11 runs in the top of the first inning of Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday night. Nine of the runs came with two outs. It brought back bad memories of the 10-run first inning by the Cardinals in the deciding Game 5 of their Division Series last season.

Here is the anatomy of the Dodgers' big inning, which lasted 32 minutes:

*Mookie Betts hits first pitch from Kyle Wright down the third-base line. Johan Camargo tracks down the grounder and throws to first in a bang-bang play. Betts initially is ruled out, but the call is overturned after the Dodgers challenged.

*Corey Seager doubles to left field on the first pitch, scoring Betts. Two pitches, two runs. 1-0.

*Justin Turner grounds out to third base.

*Max Muncy grounds out to second base.

*Will Smith doubles to center field, Seager scores. 2-0.

*Cody Bellinger walks.

*Joc Pederson homers to center field, Smith and Bellinger score. 5-0.

*Edwin Rios homers to center field on first pitch. 6-0.

*Chris Taylor walks.

*Wright replaced by Grant Dayton.

*Betts walks.

*Seager singles to center field, Taylor scores. 7-0.

*Turner hit by pitch.

*Muncy hits grand slam, Betts, Seager and Turner score. 11-0.

*Smith strikes out.

