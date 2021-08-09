The Braves’ new mission - catch and pass the Phillies

The Phillies don’t hit as well as the Braves, but they look like the ‘27 Yankees alongside the ‘21 Mets, who haven’t scored more than five runs since July 21, which was 18 games ago. Nor do the Phillies pitch as well as the Braves, with one exception. With Jacob deGrom shuttered until September, Zack Wheeler of East Paulding High has emerged as baseball’s best pitcher. When signed with the Phillies in December 2019, he seemed – as often happens with starting pitchers – an overpay. A team spending $118 million over five years expects to get more than a No. 3 starter, which is what Wheeler was as a Met. With Philly, he has become a no-doubt No. 1.

Aaron Nola, once a No. 1, has had a spotty season. (His ERA is 4.49; Wheeler’s is a bit more than half that.) The Phillies needed another arm, and their trade for Kyle Gibson has, through two starts, served its purpose. That deal also brought Ian Kennedy, who might be the closer they’ve lacked. They’ve blown 25 saves, more than any other team. Their relievers’ WAR ranks 30th among 32 clubs.

We’re a long way from the days of Ryan Howard and Chase Utley and Jayson Werth and Roy Halladay and, ahem, Cole Hamels. Not since 2011 has Philadelphia finished above .500. This year didn’t augur as a breakthrough – the Braves were the reigning division champ; the Mets spent big over the winter – but there’s something to be said for hanging around. At the close of business on July 31, the Phillies were 51-53. They haven’t lost since.

The Braves have tracked a similar course. They didn’t move above .500 until last week. The July additions of Joc Pederson, Stephen Vogt, Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall and Richard Rodriguez have re-energized a team that might have written off this halting season as a whiff. Neither they nor the Phillies are as good as the Dodgers or Giants or Padres or Brewers, but somebody has to win this division.

The Mets have blown their chance to run away with the East. They’re now looking up at two teams that, as of Aug. 1, held losing records. One of those two will win this division. There’s no good reason it won’t be the Braves.