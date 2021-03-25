Let’s not mince words: The Braves’ moment is now

And now you’re saying, “What about the Mets?” Well, the Mets landed shortstop Francisco Lindor, who’s great. The Mets have also finished an aggregate 33 games behind the Braves over the past three seasons, and no player in baseball history has ever had a one-year WAR of 33.0. (In the 20th and 21st Centuries, the high is 16.5 – Walter Johnson in 1913.) The Mets have a new owner, a new general manager — actually, an acting GM, the Mets having already fired Jared Porter for sending explicit texts to a female reporter — and a new manager. They’re still the Mets, though. They’ll find a way to mess up.

Credit: Atlanta Braves As the free agent and Braves general manager discuss new four-year deal, the outfielder asks why the team waited so long to sign him. Credit: Atlanta Braves

The Braves’ days of messing up are history. Alex Anthopoulos inherited the farm system John Coppolella rebuilt and has come very close to maximizing those assets. The re-upping of Ozuna for four years proved that these Braves realize their moment is at hand. Things can and will go wrong – this is baseball; things always do – but it’s hard to imagine any scenario that has this team missing the playoffs.

These players like one another. These players like and respect their manager. They endured a COVID-delayed-and-shortened season. They know how close they came last fall.

The Braves shocked us by getting so good in 2018. They got better in 2019. They had a chance to collapse last September, but they won two playoff series and led a third 3-1. They didn’t close the sale, but the postseason work done by Fried, Ian Anderson, Kyle Wright, Bryse Wilson and Huascar Ynoa proved that the ballyhooed-rebuild-around-pitching hadn’t been false advertising. Oh, and remember: Soroka didn’t throw a pitch in October 2020.

I’ve been here since 1984. I’ve seen enough Atlanta teams disappoint that fearing the worst has become second nature. These Braves are good enough to make a glass-half-empty guy a true believer. I’m not afraid of jinxing the Braves. They’re too good to jinx. There’s your save-and-paste sentence to hit me with if this team flops. It won’t flop.