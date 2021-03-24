Projecting Braves’ 2021 opening-day roster

The infield is led by Freeman, the 2020 National League MVP. Albies is healthy after an injured wrist interfered with his 2020 season. Swanson will handle shortstop, while Riley will begin the season as the primary third baseman. It’s a crucial year for him to continue making strides and show he’s the Braves’ long-term answer there.

Camargo is back as a utilityman. Adrianza, a non-roster invitee, has been the Braves’ best player this spring. History says he won’t provide much with the bat, but he’s performed incredibly during the exhibition season and provides steady defense, so he’s played his way into a spot. Lamb is the team’s best hope at having some power off the bench, barring another addition. Jason Kipnis and Pablo Sandoval could remain with the organization, but both are facing uphill climbs to make the opening-day roster. This is an area to watch over the next week.

Outfield (4): Ronald Acuna, Marcell Ozuna, Cristian Pache, Ender Inciarte

The Braves have one of the most talented and exciting outfields in the majors. Acuna is a superstar and should have another All-Star caliber campaign, if he stays healthy. Ozuna came within striking distance of the triple crown in 2020 and returns on a fresh four-year deal to handle left field. The Braves haven’t declared Pache their starting center fielder, but it’s the likeliest outcome. This will be the rookie’s first full season in the majors. Inciarte would be fourth outfielder in the final season of his contract (the Braves hold a 2022 club option that, unless there’s a major change, will almost certainly be declined).

Rotation (5): Max Fried, Ian Anderson, Charlie Morton, Drew Smyly, Bryse Wilson

Mike Soroka (Achilles) will join this group soon, perhaps in mid-to-late April. Fried is the likely opening-day starter and will try to build off his breakout 2020 season. Anderson, still considered a rookie, will try to replicate that success (1.95 ERA in six starts) in his first full season. Morton and Smyly were signed last winter to stabilize the rotation. Soroka’s absence creates a temporary opening that’s now expected to be filled by Wilson. Kyle Wright and Wilson competed throughout camp and Wilson won the race. The Braves won’t necessarily need a fifth starter the first time through their rotation, but they could still carry Wilson, who could also help in the bullpen if needed.

Bullpen (8): Will Smith (L), Chris Martin, A.J. Minter (L), Tyler Matzek (L), Josh Tomlin, Luke Jackson, Sean Newcomb (L), Nate Jones

Smith, Martin, Minter and Matzek will be the team’s four key high-leverage relievers entering the season. Expect Smith to have the bulk of closer duties. The Braves love Tomlin as a strike-throwing long-reliever who’s highly respected in the clubhouse. Manager Brian Snitker has praised Jackson recently, leading to his inclusion here. Jones, 35, has been stellar, not allowing a run in six appearances this spring. Because the Braves have options with some of their young pitchers - they sent Jacob Webb to minor-league camp Wednesday - they can carry some relievers who are out of options. The team views Newcomb as a reliever now, and he simply has a higher ceiling than Grant Dayton. Newcomb could also cover multiple innings. Carl Edwards, a non-roster invitee, is worth watching here, too. The Braves would certainly like to keep him even if he doesn’t make the initial cut.