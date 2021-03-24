Braves option Kyle Wright, Jacob Webb to alternate training site

The Braves trimmed their roster by another two players Wednesday, sending right-handers Kyle Wright and Jacob Webb to the alternate training site.
This decision confirmed Bryse Wilson leapfrogged Wright in the competition for the lone rotation opening. Huascar Ynoa is still another starter option, but it’s likely Wilson will begin the season as the team’s No. 5 while Mike Soroka (Achilles) continues working his way back.
Wright had an up-and-down spring, posting a 4.50 ERA in five outings. He struck out 15 and walked eight in 16 innings. He’ll have opportunities to impact the 2021 Braves down the road.
“We were running out of innings, so we just told him – he’s been good in spurts, he hasn’t been real sharp – so it’s an opportunity for him to go down and stay regular,” manager Brian Snitker said. “We’re going to need him before the year is over. We’ll start with X group, but we’re going to need them all.
“Kyle would be the first to tell you not everything is clicking on all cylinders. We all see the stuff, my God, it’s crazy. And that’s OK. He just keeps working and refining his craft. We’re going to need him.”
Webb had an option remaining, which worked against his roster bid. He had a 1.50 ERA with five strikeouts and no walks in six games this spring.
By optioning Webb, the Braves save a spot for a non-roster invitee, such as Nate Jones or Carl Edwards, or one of their players who’s out of options, like Luke Jackson or Grant Dayton. The numbers game worked against Webb, who nonetheless has impressed the team and eventually will rejoin the bullpen mix.
“I’ve told (Webb) I love where he’s at right now,” Snitker said. “He’s getting back to where he was. He’s another one we’ll need before the year is over. This will give him an opportunity to keep going. But I like where he is.”
The Braves’ camp roster stands at 40 following the moves.
Credit: John Bazemore
Notes from Wednesday:
- Third baseman Jake Lamb was scratched from the lineup because he was “a little sore,” Snitker said. Lamb is coming off his best game, in which he doubled and homered. Johan Camargo started in his place. Lamb is expected to return to the lineup Thursday, Snitker said.