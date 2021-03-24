Braves option Kyle Wright, Jacob Webb to alternate training site

Webb had an option remaining, which worked against his roster bid. He had a 1.50 ERA with five strikeouts and no walks in six games this spring.

By optioning Webb, the Braves save a spot for a non-roster invitee, such as Nate Jones or Carl Edwards, or one of their players who’s out of options, like Luke Jackson or Grant Dayton. The numbers game worked against Webb, who nonetheless has impressed the team and eventually will rejoin the bullpen mix.

“I’ve told (Webb) I love where he’s at right now,” Snitker said. “He’s getting back to where he was. He’s another one we’ll need before the year is over. This will give him an opportunity to keep going. But I like where he is.”

The Braves’ camp roster stands at 40 following the moves.

Atlanta Braves' Jake Lamb slides past Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez to score on a Cristian Pache sacrifice fly in the fifth inning Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla. (John Bazemore/AP) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore

Notes from Wednesday:

- Third baseman Jake Lamb was scratched from the lineup because he was “a little sore,” Snitker said. Lamb is coming off his best game, in which he doubled and homered. Johan Camargo started in his place. Lamb is expected to return to the lineup Thursday, Snitker said.