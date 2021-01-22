Hank Aaron, 1934-2021: A great player, a greater man

April 8, 1974, 9:07 p.m. Eastern time: Hank Aaron hit his 715th home run, eclipsing Babe Ruth’s longstanding record. That moment has now outlived its author; indeed, every obituary worldwide this weekend will refer to the moment in its first paragraph, if not its first sentence. It was the moment that changed the headline on Hank Aaron’s life, but the man himself was far more than any moment, even that gargantuan one. He wasn’t just a hitter of homers, a grown-up playing a kid’s game. He was a man who lived his life as if he knew one day he would have such a moment. By the time it arrived, he was more than ready for it.

He was a man of willpower, a man of grace. He was a Black man who grew up in the South. He faced slurs and discrimination growing up. He faced more slurs as he began to close in on the beloved Babe. He could have lashed back. He didn’t. He would remember the slurs all his life – how could he not? – but what we remember about Henry Louis Aaron is how he managed to rise above the insults, how he led life on his terms, how he, like Jackie Robinson before him, proved that there was more about a Black man than athletic grace. There also was an inner grace that made Aaron, again like Robinson, the absolute right man at the absolute right time.