Damon Stoudamire’s job - return Georgia Tech to the fast track

To reiterate: Recruiting at Georgia Tech shouldn’t be as hard as Gregory and Pastner made it seem. You’re an ACC program in the capital of the South. You shouldn’t want for players.

That Stoudamire doesn’t fit the usual hire-the-hot-mid-major guy process might be a good thing. Some mid-major coaches pan out in the bigger leagues. Many don’t. Having been around Arizona, Stoudamire knows how the big programs work. Once upon a time, Tech was itself a big deal. Stoudamire’s job is to make it one again.

That, it says here, can happen. The ACC, it again says here, is changing. North Carolina didn’t make the Big Dance, but Pitt (under Capel) did. Duke just won the conference tournament, but Duke’s coach is Jon Scheyer, who isn’t half as old as his immediate predecessor.

The neo-coach needs to know basketball at every level, from high school to the pros, and every available source of talent, from summer ball to the G League and, last but in no way least, the transfer portal.

We can assume Batt mentioned all the above, plus the particulars of NIL, to Stoudamire. We can assume he offered satisfactory answers, else he wouldn’t have gotten the job. Stoudamire has worked only briefly in the South, and that’s if we count Memphis. Still, Nate Oats came to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, by way of Buffalo, New York. He’s doing OK.

Stoudamire surely recalls the days when Georgia Tech stood eye-to-eye with Arizona in terms of guards. The Wildcats went from Steve Kerr to Kenny Lofton to Stoudamire/Reeves to Mike Bibby/Miles Simon to Jason Terry as the Jackets moved from Mark Price to Craig Neal to Kenny Anderson to Travis Best to Stephon Marbury. Stoudamire surely remembers when both programs were fixtures in the Top 25 and the NCAA Tournament. Arizona still is. Tech should be.

In a statement released by Tech, Batt said Stoudamire’s “success and credibility at both the collegiate and professional levels” render him “a great fit.” And that’s the idea. Stoudamire is 49. This is the post-playing job he has awaited. We’ll see if he’s the coach the Jackets have sought for the past dozen years.

