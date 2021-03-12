Bubbled-up Georgia Tech will play for the ACC title

You can chuckle about his face shield and his all-seeing eye – on Sunday, he upbraided longtime Tech publicist Mike Stamus for touching his shrimp cocktail with an ungloved hand – but look what has happened. Imperial Duke was eliminated from the tournament, after winning twice to reach the quarterfinals, because of a positive test. (The Blue Devils had sought to insulate themselves by commuting to/from Durham between games.) Now Virginia, which won the 2019 NCAA title and could in no way be described as a loosey-goosey program, has been scratched due to detection of a disease that didn’t exist in April 2019.

But Georgia Tech is, knock on wood, still going. After Thursday’s narrow victory over Miami, Pastner was asked by yours truly if Duke’s ouster had underscored his fears. His answer:

“I have tried to the point of exhaustion. I repeat myself as it is, but think of repeating myself times 50. Think of me, as much as I repeat myself, times 50 on COVID protocols. I have been on it like you wouldn’t believe. We’re in the field. We’re going to the NCAA Tournament. We’ve got to do everything in our power to protect (that). You can’t see people on the outside. You can’t see a family member. If you do, it’s at the bus – distanced, masked, outside. It’s just keeping in our bubble. That’s why we did the bubble.”

Then: “The objective is just to get to Indianapolis. We want to do well in the ACC tournament, but we want to get to Indianapolis Because these things are precious. It’s almost impossible to get to the NCAA Tournament. I know people think it’s easy. No. Let me be very clear: Winning is so hard. To get to the NCAA Tournament, you know how hard it is in this day and age? We’re in the tournament. We’ve just got to get to Indianapolis. We’ve got to continue to protect (ourselves), and that’s wearing a mask, avoiding people in the elevators. We can’t be around our family members. We’ve just got to stay in our bubble to get to Indianapolis.”

As of midday Friday, Tech’s bubble hadn’t burst. And there’s a chance these Jackets will head for Indy not as an at-large invitee but as an automatic qualifier. As the ACC champion. To borrow the late Al McGuire’s on-air reaction to a previous March wonder wrought by Tech (James Forrest in Milwaukee against USC, 1992): Holy mackerel.