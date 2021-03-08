Georgia Tech has built a different sort of NCAA bubble

Georgia Tech finished its regular season by winning in Winston-Salem on Friday. The ACC Tournament is in Greensboro, which is right next door. As one of the ACC’s top four seeds, Tech was assigned the Grandover Resort as its HQ. The Yellow Jackets’ Tier 1 party of 34 will remain there until the team heads for Indy next week. (An NCAA invitation seems a given.) Tech will hunker down in the Hoosier State until it loses or claims the national championship. Should Tech win it all, it will have been on the road for 33 days.

Said guard Jose Alvarado: “If I’m not home, that means we’re winning … It means I’m coming home with a trophy that’s bigger than what basketball is.”

Said coach Josh Pastner: “The best way is to protect ourselves, which does not guarantee protection — we’re not vaccinated. And If you’re not vaccinated, the next-best thing is to try and create a bubble. The only way to create a bubble is to stay out and just keep with our Tier 1 Group … If we play for the (national) championship, we’ll fly home (from Indianapolis) the morning of (April) 6th; if we lose, we’ll come back the next morning. We’re not coming back until one of those things happens. It’s the best way to control a situation that’s impossible to control. You’re dealing with a virus that’s invisible.”

From here until season’s end, Tech will test its 34 travelers daily. Each player has his own room. Each has been instructed not to share an elevator with anyone outside the traveling party. Each will be allowed to see family members only in the lobby at a social distance with masks required. Oh, and don’t think about touching the shrimp cocktail with an ungloved hand. Longtime publicist Mike Stamus committed that venial sin Sunday. This sent Pastner into a teaching-moment tizzy.

This is Week 1 of what could be a five-week journey. Moses Wright, named the ACC’s player of the year Monday, expressed regret that he hasn’t been able to go swimming, but for that to happen, the pool would have to be closed and then disinfected. (And remember, three other teams — Virginia, Florida State and Virginia Tech — will be checking into the Grandover soon.)

Said Alvarado: “It’s a little boring, but we know what we’re here for. We’re trying to win a championship.”

As for school: The Jackets were already taking virtual classes. Alvarado again: “When you’re winning, teachers love you.”

Said Pastner: “Two of our young men are fathers. They don’t get to see their kids or their girlfriends this month. It’s not easy. I don’t get to see my wife or my kids. It’s not easy for anybody.”

For more than a decade, Tech wasn’t good enough to reach the NCAA’s proverbial bubble. Having just finished fourth in the 15-team ACC, the Jackets don’t have to worry about getting in. Their concern is in staying healthy enough to keep playing. Toward that end, Pastner has built a different sort of bubble, which means he’s worried about everything. That shrimp cocktail could be the difference between One Shining Moment and One Fat Forfeit.