Braves in April/May: 23-27. Braves in June: 13-0

FanGraphs gives five teams a better-than-10% chance of winning the World Series. The Braves are among them. Barely two weeks ago, the Braves had gone two months without doing much. Today we wonder when – perhaps even if – they’ll lose again.

The caveat: Of these 13 consecutive victories, none has come against a team above .500. Beginning Monday, 17 of the Braves’ next 23 games will come against opponents at/above .500. That’s why nobody in this front office is taking a victory lap. What comes around could, in the wink of an eye, turn around. Which isn’t to say it will. The belief here is that a very good team has settled into being a very good team again.

This falls under the heading of one of the few things about baseball that can’t be quantified, but here goes: The 2022 Braves didn’t start with a pedal-to-the-metal approach. The lockout made for a shortened spring training. Freddie Freeman was traded just as the Braves convened in North Port. The organization spent the first homestand celebrating the World Series, which wasn’t inappropriate – you win it all, you can do as you please – but it didn’t make for a laser-focused April.

The first road trip featured a reunion with Freeman, which even the unflappable Max Fried deemed “weird.” The Braves won none of their first five series. They didn’t sweep a series until June. By then, the Mets had built a 10-1/2 game lead. Once past Memorial Day, a team can’t cling to the it’s-still-early excuse. I’m unaware of any furniture-flinging by Brian Snitker – he’s not that sort of manager – but the guess is that the Braves, who didn’t climb above .500 until August last season, realized they couldn’t wait any longer this time.

Acuna’s return helped loads. The arrivals of Harris and William Contreras brought a jolt to a batting order that needed one. Strider became a viable fifth starter. As of April 27, Swanson was hitting .188; he’s now at .291, 10th-best among National League hitters; he’s seventh-best in Baseball-Reference WAR for NL position players.

On June 1, general manager Alex Anthopoulos told the AJC: “The talent on this club speaks for itself.” A championship team has remembered what it is, which was bound to happen. There was never much chance that such a stacked roster would spend six months doing so little.

Yes, the Braves have been facing weak opposition, but it wasn’t long ago that they, at least record-wise, likewise were a mediocrity. They aren’t now.

As Anthopoulos also said: “Things get magnified at various times, but these guys are established. You look at the body of work over six months, and it winds up being where you want it to be.”

The Braves will be without Ozzie Albies for a while. He’s a good player. We’ve been reminded that the Braves have lots of good players. Lots of good players make for a very good team.