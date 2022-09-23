Bradley’s Buzz: We won’t be seeing Mike Soroka this October, either

That famous game in St. Louis was played Oct. 6, 2019. We’d never heard of COVID. Fried made a name for himself in that series – as a reliever. Spencer Strider was a Clemson sophomore. Kyle Wright made four big-league starts, posting an ERA of 8.64. Charlie Morton finished third in Cy Young voting as a Tampa Bay Ray.

The Braves haven’t forgotten about Soroka, the biggest pitching prospect of their rebuild around pitching. But they can’t really count on him, can they? First a shoulder, then the Achilles (twice), now an elbow. Counting postseason, he has made 38 MLB starts. Over the past three seasons, Fried has made 78 starts.

Soroka is 25. His career isn’t over. If not for the ouchy elbow, the Braves might have considered him for the 26th spot on their postseason roster. (Teams always seek a wild card in October. He’d have been one.) Not now, though. He was on track to the Braves’ next great pitcher. They’ve had to move on without him. They’ve managed.

Mark Bradley weighs in on issues with UCLA football, Aaron Judge and the retiring Tim Tucker.

