Braves place Mike Soroka on injured list, ending his season

Braves pitcher Mike Soroka is going on the injured list with elbow soreness, according to a person familiar with the situation.
While there is no structural damage to Soroka’s arm, this will end his season.
Soroka, 25, made his first of six rehab starts Aug. 16 for High-A Rome. He is attempting to return from his second torn Achilles tendon. He tore the tendon twice in less than a year. The first tear occurred Aug. 3, 2020, when he was running to cover first base. The second came in June of the following year.
Soroka, who made his MLB debut in 2018, has a 2.86 ERA over 37 career starts. He was an All-Star in 2019. Before tearing the tendon in 2020, he appeared to be one of the game’s great young pitchers.
In May, he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he hoped to pitch 60 innings through the end of the regular season, and that he and the club wanted to keep him under 100 innings total.
Soroka has made six rehab starts this season, the past five for Triple-A Gwinnett. With the Stripers, Soroka pitched 21 innings over five starts, allowing 20 hits, including three home runs, and 15 earned runs for a 6.43 ERA to go with an 0-2 record. He struck out 17 and walked seven.
