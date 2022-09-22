Braves place Mike Soroka on injured list, ending his season

While there is no structural damage to Soroka’s arm, this will end his season.

Soroka, 25, made his first of six rehab starts Aug. 16 for High-A Rome. He is attempting to return from his second torn Achilles tendon. He tore the tendon twice in less than a year. The first tear occurred Aug. 3, 2020, when he was running to cover first base. The second came in June of the following year.