Bradley’s Buzz: The puzzling Hawks and a dunk not taken

Simmons never played for Philadelphia again. He skipped the next season dealing with back pain and mental health issues. He was traded to Brooklyn in February 2022 for James Harden, the Nets’ latest experiment – teaming Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with Harden – having failed.

Irving was just shipped to Dallas. Durant is again injured. Simmons has played in 38 of 54 games this season, to no great effect. Durant is said to have met with Nets execs to discuss the team’s future ahead of the trade deadline, which arrives at 3 p.m. Thursday. Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Simmons has no trade value.

The Nets haven’t reached the Eastern finals since 2003. The Sixers haven’t since 2001. To their credit, the Hawks made the 2021 Eastern final and were tied 2-2 with Milwaukee, whereupon the Bucks, without an injured Giannis Antetokounmpo, won Games 5 and 6 over the Hawks, who were mostly without a limping Young.

Back to Simmons and the non-dunk. That night, Embiid said: “I’ll be honest. I thought the turning point was when we – I don’t know how to say it – had an open shot and made one free throw.”

The Nets, with Simmons on their roster but not playing, were swept in Round 1 last year by Boston. The 76ers, without Simmons but with Harden, lost to Miami in Round 2. The Hawks, with essentially the same team as in 2021, survived the play-in but were beaten by the Heat in Round 1. The Sixers and Nets felt the ramifications of the non-dunk in transactional ways. The Hawks also have a post-Simmons tale to tell.

Long story short: They mightn’t have been as good as they looked in the summer of ‘21. They’d gone 27-11 under interim coach Nate McMillan. They’d reached the Eastern finals for the second time ever. They were seen, albeit briefly, as a rebuilding team that had gotten it right. They went 43-39 last season. They’re 27-28 now.

Cam Reddish was dealt to the Knicks in January 2022. Gallinari was shipped to San Antonio in the Dejounte Murray deal. Kevin Huerter was sent to Sacramento for Justin Holliday. Team president Travis Schlenk was pushed aside. General manager Landry Fields became the new Schlenk. Kyle Korver was hired as assistant GM. McMillan is believed to stepping down after this season, assuming he lasts that long.

If we go by win shares/VORP, Young is having his worst season since he was a rookie. (Though he’s still among the NBA’s top 10 in usage rate.) The Young-Murray pairing looked great for 10 games, of which the Hawks won seven. They’re 20-25 since. It’s unclear why so many good players haven’t yielded better results, especially since many of these Hawks appeared to mesh not long ago.

Back, yet again, to Game 7 in Philly. Say Simmons dunks the ball. Say the Sixers tie it and win it. Do we see the Hawks through the same rose-colored lenses? Are we as optimistic about Schlenk’s rebuild and the team’s immediate future? We’ll never know for sure. Which doesn’t keep us from speculating, does it?

The above is part of a regular exercise, written and curated by yours truly, available to all who register on AJC.com for our free Sports Daily newsletter. The full Buzz, which includes more opinions and extras like a weekly poll and pithy quotes, arrives via email around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

FAQ: How do you sign up? Go to the AJC.com home page. Click on “newsletters” at the top right. Click on “Sports Daily.” You’ll need to enter your email address. Thanks in advance, folks.