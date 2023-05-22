Bradley’s Buzz: The downsized Dodgers are still pretty good

This is no longer the world’s deepest team, which isn’t to say it’s not a good team. Monday’s starter is scheduled to be hot prospect Gavin Stone. Tuesday’s starter will be hot prospect Bobby Miller. Rookie James Outman has started in every outfield spot.

Freddie Freeman has the fourth-highest offensive WAR among major leaguers. (Ronald Acuna has the highest.) Catcher Will Smith, who hit the home run off the Braves’ Will Smith that changed the 2020 NLCS, has an OPS of .975. Max Muncy, now a third baseman, is hitting .213 with an OPS of .906, which is why nobody worries about batting average anymore. Jason Heyward, Freeman’s former minor-league roommate, has become L.A.’s fourth outfielder.

The Dodgers lead the NL in runs. It’s the pitching that has been un-Dodger-like. Their bullpen ERA is the league’s second-worst. Their staff ERA is 4.29; over 162 games last season, it was a big-league best 2.80. Clayton Kershaw, who had a splendid April, has had a tougher May. The Dodgers just lost three of four in St. Louis, being outscored 32-23.

And yet: That was L.A.’s first series loss in a month. It took five of six over consecutive weekends versus the Padres, which is that vaunted club occupies fourth place in the West. The Dodgers took two of three from the Brewers, who lead the NL Central, and two of three from the Twins, who lead the AL Central. Dodger Blue is seldom seen as a scrappy overachiever, but this team might qualify.

At full capacity, the 2023 Braves look like a Dodger team of the past decade, which is the highest of compliments. The Braves have stars at most every position. For a couple of weeks, they had a fully functioning rotation. Then Max Fried and Kyle Wright landed on the IL.

The two years Alex Anthopoulos spent as assistant general manager in L.A. after he left Toronto in 2015 reset his approach to roster-building. The Dodgers landed Hernandez, who’d done next to nothing in the majors, in a six-player deal in 2014. They acquired Taylor from Seattle for Zach Lee, a pitcher who worked four big-league games. Muncy was cut by the A’s in 2017. Tony Gonsolin, who went 16-1 last season, was a ninth-round pick.

The Dodgers can pay any price for a free agent – we’re familiar with the Freeman saga – but the Andrew Friedman approach also includes scrounging. The invaluable reliever Brusdar Graterol came in a 2020 trade with Minnesota for starter Kenta Maeda, whom the Dodgers paid $3M to go away. They got Heyward, who signed with the Cubs in 2015 for $184M, on a minor-league deal.

MLB Pipeline rates Stone as its No. 44 prospect; Miller is No. 19. The Dodgers’ farm system is ranked baseball’s second-best. It’s not easy to make the playoffs 10 years running and still produce minor leaguers of consequence, but the Dodgers manage. On a streak of five consecutive division titles under Anthopoulos, the Braves just saw Michael Harris and Spencer Strider finish 1-2 in 2022 rookie of the year voting.

These are the National League’s two best teams. They’re also the two best organizations. They met in the postseasons of 2018, 2020 and 2021. They’ll probably see one another in October.

