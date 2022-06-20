Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves will welcome a familiar face

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman looks on from the on-deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: AP Credit: AP Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman looks on from the on-deck circle during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: AP Credit: AP

He has six home runs. Two came against the Braves in April. One came Sunday. He’s hitting .291. His OPS is .831. His Baseball-Reference WAR is 1.8.

Making the inevitable comparison, Matt Olson’s WAR is 1.0. His OPS is .805. He has eight homers.

We assume Freeman will hit a home run his first time up Friday night at Truist Park. He does stuff like that. He’s also the cover subject of Los Angeles magazine’s July edition. The story is by Fred Schruers, among noted writers in the industry. Its title: “Can L.A. Dodger Freddie Freeman save baseball?”

The cover line: “The Dodgers’ new first baseman doesn’t smoke, drink or swear, but damn if L.A. fans don’t love him anyway. How the least surly slugger in the majors might make baseball America’s pastime again.”

In sum: No pressure, Freddie.

Also: “Least surly slugger” is something I wish I’d written.

About the Hawks and the draft

Combined Shape Caption Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk during introductory press conference for new head coach Lloyd Pierce Monday, May 14, 2018, in Atlanta. Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com Combined Shape Caption Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk during introductory press conference for new head coach Lloyd Pierce Monday, May 14, 2018, in Atlanta. Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

They’re coming off a winning-but-unsatisfying season. They hold the draft’s 16th pick. They’re not apt to change their team immediately with the 16th pick. (By way of comparison, Onyeka Okongwu went sixth in 2020. He’s not yet a starter.) For the Hawks to get appreciably better, they’ll have to make a trade.

Such a deal might include Danilo Gallinari, who’s set to make $21 million next season. It might include John Collins, who just re-upped but whose numbers dipped, if only a bit, last season. We’ll have more to say about this later in the week, but the point – I think – is this: Collins and Gallinari are key reasons the Hawks came within two games of the 2021 NBA finals. Excising either would carry a risk.

General manager Travis Schlenk admitted that keeping that team together was a mistake. He traded Cam Reddish, considered by some the second-most-gifted Hawk, midway through last season. That was a declaration the Hawks are no longer in asset-accumulation mode. They’re bent on winning now. It’d be surprising if they keep the No. 16 pick.

Another reason to feel cheerful about the Braves

Combined Shape Caption 060922 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris adjusts his headbanc against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning in a MLB baseball game on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com” Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Combined Shape Caption 060922 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris adjusts his headbanc against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the third inning in a MLB baseball game on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com” Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Going by Baseball-Reference WAR, only one of the top dozen Braves is older than 28. That’s catcher Travis d’Arnaud, who’s 33. He’s 11th. Half of the 12 – Austin Riley, Spencer Strider, William Contreras, Ronald Acuna, Michael Harris and Ozzie Albies – are 25 or younger.