Bradley’s Buzz: Texas and Oklahoma pay big to join the one big league

By way of comparison, the rest of the Power 5 is puny. The Big Ten has won the CFP once. The Pac-12 has won one playoff game. The Big 12 just won its first playoff game and followed that stirring triumph with a 58-point loss. Clemson propped up the ACC for a while, but the lads of Dabo have gone off the boil. The rest of the ACC better pray FSU’s apparent rise isn’t a false dawn.

Of the SEC in expanded form, eight programs can claim national titles in the BCS/CFP era. Only four members of the other four biggish leagues can say the same. That’s not fair, but fairness has little to do with college football. Is it fair SEC coaches – even Jimbo Fisher – are eight-figure earners, give or take? Is it fair 10 of the top 17 recruiting classes for 2023 were landed by schools that, as of 2024, will be SEC members?

Jerry Glanville, noted philosopher, once said, “If you’re not sleeping in Atlanta, you’re just camping out.” If your conference title game isn’t the one decided in Atlanta, you’re not relevant, college-football-wise. Texas and Oklahoma were so eager to expedite their Big 12 departure they agreed to pay $100 million for the privilege of leaving.

There was a reason the SEC commissioner lobbied at length for the playoff to expand – and expressed indignation when lesser leagues dragged their corporate feet. No fool, Sankey knew a bigger bracket would benefit his conference above all others. For a giddy minute, the Big Ten believed the championship game in SoFi Stadium would match Michigan against Ohio State. It included neither. Georgia made it, though.

There’s a part of me – the part that’s a fan of, you know, fairness – that wishes college football wasn’t a one-league show. Had Ohio State held a two-touchdown lead or made a 50-yard field goal as 2022 became 2023, the SEC wouldn’t be riding so high. But the SEC became the SEC because it rarely loses, unless it’s to a conference brother, when titles are being handed out.

Of the past 17 national championships, 13 were taken by SEC teams. In three of those finals, the runner-up was also from the SEC. Only once since 2005 has a title game not included an SEC school. That’s ridiculous, but that’s reality. And just wait until you hear the whining when the first 12-team bracket is unveiled and Texas and/or Oklahoma are among the invited.

