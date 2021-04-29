At No. 4, the Falcons should draft Kyle Pitts

The guess here is that he didn’t mean a deferred impact, which is what you’d get if you burn the No. 4 pick on what would, at least for the time being, a No. 2 quarterback. The guess is that the Falcons are looking for a player who would energize Smith’s offense the moment he sets foot in Flowery Branch. DeVonta Smith or Jaylen Waddle could be that player. Ja’Marr Chase could be that player. But they’re wide receivers. The Falcons already have massively talented wideouts.

New Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot addresses the pressure of making his first NFL draft selection and how it's a team-wide process.

They don’t, however, have a Kyle Pitts. Maybe nobody in the NFL has a Kyle Pitts. He’s taller than George Kittle or Zach Ertz. He’s faster than Travis Kelce or Gronk. We mention these names because these four have graced Super Bowls lately. That’s not a coincidence. It’s hard to cover a fast big man, defensive backs tending to be too small and linebackers too slow. There may never have been a guy as big (6-foot-6) and fast (4.44 in the 40) as Pitts.

A lot of people got credit for Florida’s breakthrough last fall: coach Dan Muller, quarterback Kyle Trask, wideout Kadarius Toney. The key man was Pitts. After he got hurt in the second quarter against Georgia – Lewis Cine was ejected for an illegal hit – the Gators weren’t quite the same. Mullen sought to rest Pitts against LSU in the regular-season finale; Florida lost in the thrown-shoe game and was removed from national championship consideration even before it faced Alabama.

Pitts played in eight of Florida’s 12 games. He caught 12 touchdown passes. He averaged 17.9 yards per completion. By way of comparison, the Heisman Trophy-winning receiver Smith averaged 15.9 yards per catch. Pitts is the rare tight end who’s a true deep threat. Imagine him alongside Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Imagine those three working with Ryan.

The guess is that the Falcons also are imagining such a thing. You want somebody who’ll make Ryan better? Pitts is the guy. You want somebody who’ll leave an imprint on the 2021 Falcons? Pitts is the guy. He’d be my pick at No. 4. I’m thinking he’ll be the Falcons’ pick, too.