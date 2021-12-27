Lucas Krull’s leadership paying off for Pitt

The 23-year-old Krull, a late-round selection by the San Francisco Giants in the 2018 MLB draft, believed he could make an impact with a program on the rise with established stars.

“I knew where I wanted to go, a place like this where I could come in, be a guy for them and be a leader and help this team win week in, week out,” said Krull, who completed his MBA at Pitt after earning a bachelor’s degree at Florida.

Added Salem: “One of the dimensions he did add was great leadership, a worker. He’s been around before. So at least for some of the younger kids at the tight end position they’re able to see what he did, how he acted.”

Now Krull hopes to provide one additional piece to the puzzle – helping the team with the Peach Bowl and tie the program’s single-season record of 12 victories, set by the 1976 national championship team led by Heisman winner Tony Dorsett.

“I love this team because this is something that’s so special and not a lot of teams can say they’ve done,” he said. “So we’re going for 12, and we’re not done yet.”