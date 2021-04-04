X

Locals compete in finals of Drive, Chip and Putt at Augusta National

Brandt Prinsloo, Alpharetta, reacts to just missing his putt on the 18th green on his way to winning the putting competition category for Boys 7-9 during the Drive, Chip, and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Augusta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”
Brandt Prinsloo, Alpharetta, reacts to just missing his putt on the 18th green on his way to winning the putting competition category for Boys 7-9 during the Drive, Chip, and Putt Championship at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Augusta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Golf | 25 minutes ago
By Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

AUGUSTA - Metro-Atlanta had two competitors in the national finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition held at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday.

Brandt Prinsloo, of Alpharetta, placed fifth in the Boys 7-9 division. He is a fifth-grade student at Creek View Elementary School. His home course is Laurel Springs Golf Club and he advanced to the national finals in the regional held at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Tejas Reddy, of Johns Creek, placed seventh in the Boys 14-15 division. He is an 11th-grade student at Johns Creek High School. His home course is Country Club of the Atlanta Athletic Club and he advanced to the national finals in the regional held at Atlanta Athletic Club.

The overall winners were:

Girls 7-9: Alexis Card

Boys 7-9: Lucas Bernstein

Girls 10-11: Elyse Meerdink

Boys 10-11: Brady Barnum

Girls 12-13: Yana Wilson

Boys 12-13: Sam Udovich

Girls 14-15: Ali Mulhall

Boys 14-15: Jaivir Pande

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.