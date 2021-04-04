Locals compete in finals of Drive, Chip and Putt at Augusta National

Brandt Prinsloo, of Alpharetta, placed fifth in the Boys 7-9 division. He is a fifth-grade student at Creek View Elementary School. His home course is Laurel Springs Golf Club and he advanced to the national finals in the regional held at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Tejas Reddy, of Johns Creek, placed seventh in the Boys 14-15 division. He is an 11th-grade student at Johns Creek High School. His home course is Country Club of the Atlanta Athletic Club and he advanced to the national finals in the regional held at Atlanta Athletic Club.