Locals compete in finals of Drive, Chip and Putt at Augusta National

AUGUSTA - Metro-Atlanta had two competitors in the national finals of the Drive, Chip and Putt competition held at Augusta National Golf Club Sunday.
Brandt Prinsloo, of Alpharetta, placed fifth in the Boys 7-9 division. He is a fifth-grade student at Creek View Elementary School. His home course is Laurel Springs Golf Club and he advanced to the national finals in the regional held at Atlanta Athletic Club.
Tejas Reddy, of Johns Creek, placed seventh in the Boys 14-15 division. He is an 11th-grade student at Johns Creek High School. His home course is Country Club of the Atlanta Athletic Club and he advanced to the national finals in the regional held at Atlanta Athletic Club.
The overall winners were:
Girls 7-9: Alexis Card
Boys 7-9: Lucas Bernstein
Girls 10-11: Elyse Meerdink
Boys 10-11: Brady Barnum
Girls 12-13: Yana Wilson
Boys 12-13: Sam Udovich
Girls 14-15: Ali Mulhall
Boys 14-15: Jaivir Pande