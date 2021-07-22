Local golf: New Georgia Tech transfer Streelman wins U.S. Am qualifier

Adam Bratton, a rising sophomore at Tech, qualified for the U.S. Amateur at the qualifier in Chesterton, Ind. He shot rounds of 65-75 and won a three-way playoff for the final spot with an eagle on the first extra hole.

Already in the U.S. Amateur field are Tech graduates Noah Norton, Bo Andrews and R.B. Clyburn.

The 121st U.S. Amateur will be held Aug. 9-15 at Oakmont Country Club. A golfer from Tech has won the past two national amateurs – Tyler Strafaci in 2020 and Andy Ogletree in 2019.

Echelon’s Ward takes Head Professional Championship

David Ward of the Echelon Golf Club in Alpharetta amassed 42 Stableford points and won the Georgia PGA’s Head Professional Championship at the Atlanta Country Club. Ward won a playoff over Brian Oliver of the Stone Mountain Golf Club.

Todd Ormsby of Highland Country Club in LaGrange was third with 41 points, and Brett Donnelly of the Druid Hills Golf Club was fourth with 40.

Phil Taylor of the Ansley Golf Club won the senior division with 36 points.

Thomas awarded Millsap Fellowship

Dalton native Brooke Thomas is the recipient of the inaugural PGA Works Paul Millsap Fellowship for the Georgia PGA Section and Foundation. Thomas is a graduate of Dalton State. Her primary responsibilities will be supporting and executing philanthropic activities for the Georgia Section, including PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) and junior programs such as the PGA Junior League and Drive, Chip and Putt.

The Millsap Fellowship is designed to prepare individuals from historically underrepresented backgrounds for careers in the golf industry. It is a year-long paid fellowship.

Top 100 Instructors list includes nine from Georgia

Nine Georgians have been named to Golf Magazine’s Top 100 Teachers list for 2021-22.

Scott Hamilton of Cartersville Country Club, Justin Parsons and Gale Peterson of Sea Island Golf Club, Mike Perpich of RiverPines Golf in Johns Creek, Joe Plecker of The Landings Club in Savannah, Jon Tattersall of Tattersall Golf in Atlanta, John Tillery of the Golf Club at Cuscowilla in Eatonton, Andrew Rice of The Club at Savannah Harbor and Shaun Webb of Athletic Motion Golf in Cartersville.

Peterson has been on the list since 1996, and Perpich made his debut in 2001. Peterson and Hamilton are among those whose instruction is available through the VI Sports mobile app and software.

PGA professional Barkley dies at 88

Bill Barkley, a PGA Master of Golf Instruction, died in Oveido, Fla., at age 88. Barkley owned and operated Rivermont Golf and Country Club in Johns Creek from 1972-87.

He appeared on Golf Channel and wrote stories for Travel and Leisure Golf, the Senior Golfer and USA Today. He enjoyed starting junior programs, instructing elderly and disabled golfers, and hosting outings for charity.