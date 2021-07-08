Local golf: 100th Georgia Am takes center stage

Each of the state’s top college programs are represented in the field: Will Kahlstorf, Eli Scott and incoming freshman Buck Brumlow from Georgia; Andy Mao and Aiden Kramer from Georgia Tech; Jack Boltja, Hogan Ingram and Bowles from Georgia Southern; Brock Healy, Luke Phillips, Conner Rostowsky and Takafumi Shimoji from Kennesaw State; Steve Kibare and Matthew Cleary from NAIA champion Dalton State; Josh Edgar, Jake Kephart, Owen Sertl and Will Chambless from Georgia State; Jonathan Parker from Mercer; and Grant Crowell and Evan Thompson of North Georgia.

In addition to Noll, the top mid-amateurs in the field include Steven Behr, a former Clemson standout who won the National Club Championship this spring, Dalton Melnyk of Atlanta, Robert Sheats of Atlanta and Tim Schaetzel of Atlanta. Cherokee Club champion Sam Lape, who plays at Furman, is another threat.

“I think the North Course is an outstanding venue because it has a lot of great shot values,” said Mark Mongell, PGA director of golf at Cherokee. “On this golf course, if you can get the lines right and if you can get it off the tee, if you can enter the greens from the right spot, then you’re going to have an opportunity. But if your iron play isn’t satisfactory, you’re going to have a very difficult time because you’re short-sided on multiple sides. The greens have a lot of undulation and, as a result, position and shot value is extremely important. That’s what makes it fun.”

Caption Jenny Bae, a member of the UGA golf team, won the 2021 Georgia Women's Open and qualified for the 2021 U.S. Women's Amateur Credit: University of Georgia Credit: University of Georgia

Bae adds two more wins to successful summer

Jenny Bae has been on quite a run. The University of Georgia senior from Lawrenceville followed up last week’s win at the Georgia Women’s Amateur by winning the Georgia Women’s Open and winning the qualifier for the U.S. Women’s Amateur.

Bae shot 66-72 at the University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens to win the Georgia Women’s Open by two shots over Minji Kang of Duluth, who plays at Mercer. Madison Young of Roswell took solo third at 1-under 143.

Bae shot 67 to lead six qualifiers at Woodmont Golf and Country Club in Canton for a spot at the U.S. Women’s Am, which will be Aug. 2-8 at Westchester Country Club in Rye, N.Y.

Others who qualified for the U.S. Women’s Am at Woodmont were Megan Scholfill of Auburn, Auston Kim of Vanderbilt, Kimberly Shen of Johns Creek, Mikayla Dubnik of Murrayville and Emerson Blair of West Point, Miss. Payton Schanen of Woodstock and Minji Kang of Duluth won the playoff to take the first and second alternate spots.

Caption UGA golfer Caroline Craig was medalist at her qualifier and earned a spot in the 2021 U.S. Women's Amateur. Credit: University of Georgia Credit: University of Georgia

Craig win U.S. Women’s Am qualifier

Georgia’s Caroline Craig dominated the U.S. Women’s Amateur qualifier at Carolina Trace Country Club in Sanford, N.C. She shot 3-under 69 and won by three. She was the only player in red numbers.

UGA teammate Celeste Dao earned a second-alternate spot at the qualifier in Vancouver, Wash.

Coble earns U.S. Women’s Senior Open spot

Georgia Golf Hall of Fame member Laura Coble of Augusta was medalist at the U.S. Women’s Senior Open qualifier at Capital City – Brookhaven. Coble shot a 2-over 72 and advances to the championship July 29-Aug. 1 at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn.

Danielle Davis of St. Simons shot 74 and earned the second spot in a playoff over Tonya Gill Danckaert of Atlanta, who is the first alternate. Denise Killeen of Canton shot 75 to earn second alternate.

Spots available for College Golf Experience

A few places remain for the College Golf Experience camp hosted by Emory coach John Sjoberg at Smoke Rise Country Club in Stone Mountain, Aug. 3-4.

The CGX Institutional Camps are open to boys and girls, age 10-18. The focus is on instruction with an emphasis on wedge play, simulated collegiate practice and tournament rounds, and seminars hosted by coaches.

Sjoberg has been the head coach at Emory since 2011. His team finished sixth at the NCAA Division III Championships this year, and he was a finalist for national coach of the year.

Information is available at CollegeGolfX.com. Deadline to register is Aug. 2.