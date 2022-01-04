Kyle Pitts needs 58 yards to break rookie TE receiving record

Top 10 NFL rookie tight ends .Kyle Pitts is only the second rookie tight end in NFL history to record 1,000 yards receiving.The other is former Bears TE Mike Ditka.Pitts needs just 58 more yards to break Ditka's 1961 record for most yards receiving by a rookie tight end.Pitts has only one regular season game remaining on Sunday against the Saints to break Ditka's record.The following are the top 10 rookie tight ends in NFL history:.10. Russ Francis (49ers) — 1975, 35 catches, 636 yards, 4 TDs.9. Bob Trumpy (Bengals) — 1968, 37 catches, 639 yards, 3 TDs.8. Cam Cleeland (Saints) — 1998, 54 catches, 684 yards, 6 TDs.7. Evan Engram (Giants) — 2017, 64 catches, 722 yards, 6 TDs.6. John Mackey (Colts) — 1963, 35 catches, 726 yards, 7 TDs.5. Charle Young (Eagles) — 1973, 55 catches, 854 yards, 6 TDs.4. Keith Jackson (Eagles) — 1988, 81 catches, 869 yards, 6 TDs.3. Jeremy Shockey (Giants) — 2002, 74 catches, 894 yards, 2 TDs.2. Kyle Pitts (Falcons) — 2021, 66 catches, 1,019 yards, 1 TD.1. Mike Ditka (Bears) — 1961, 56 catches, 1,076 yards, 12 TDs