Kennesaw State loses on last-second field goal at Sam Houston State

The Bearkats (1-8) out-scored the Owls 17-0 in the second half and out-gained them 347-291 in total offense, this after trailing 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 21-7 at halftime.

The Owls (2-6) relied on their run game for most of the day, with two 100-yard rushers in running back Michael Benefield (108 yards) and quarterback Jonathan Murphy (100). Sam Houston State quarterback Keegan Shoemaker was 30-of-38 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception.

Next for Kennesaw State is the season finale. Game time is 3 p.m. at Fifth Third Stadium against Virginia-Lynchburg.