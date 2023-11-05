Kennesaw State loses on last-second field goal at Sam Houston State

Sports
By AJC Sports
0 minutes ago
X

A 35-yard field goal by Colby Sessums as time expired gave Sam Houston State a 24-21 victory against Kennesaw State on Saturday in Huntsville, Texas. It was the Bearkats’ first win of the season.

The Bearkats (1-8) out-scored the Owls 17-0 in the second half and out-gained them 347-291 in total offense, this after trailing 14-0 at the end of the first quarter and 21-7 at halftime.

The Owls (2-6) relied on their run game for most of the day, with two 100-yard rushers in running back Michael Benefield (108 yards) and quarterback Jonathan Murphy (100). Sam Houston State quarterback Keegan Shoemaker was 30-of-38 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception.

Next for Kennesaw State is the season finale. Game time is 3 p.m. at Fifth Third Stadium against Virginia-Lynchburg.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

