Kennesaw State hires women’s hoops coach

Kennesaw State announced Thursday the hire of Octavia Blue as the Owls’ women’s basketball coach.
Blue spent the past nine seasons as an assistant coach at Miami. A former Hurricanes player, Blue played three seasons in the WNBA (one with Los Angeles and two with Houston) and is a member of the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame. She also played in France, Greece, Israel, Poland and Turkey.
“I could not be more excited and honored to join the KSU family and be the next head coach of the women’s basketball team,” Blue said in a statement released by the school Thursday. “The opportunities for greatness this university provides on and off the court, along with its community support, makes Kennesaw State a really special place. I am eager to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”
Blue, who was an assistant coach at Georgia Tech for three seasons before joining the Miami staff, replaces Agnus Berenato, who announced her retirement March 29.
“I am pleased to welcome a rising star in the coaching industry, Octavia Blue, to lead our women’s basketball program,” Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton said in a news release from the school.
“I have been impressed with her values, ability to connect with student-athletes, and coaching acumen. Coach Blue shares our mission to ‘build champions in the classroom, on the court, in the community and in life with academic integrity and excellence.’ I am excited for Owl Nation to see the brand of basketball and program coach Blue will build at Kennesaw State. Her experiences developing winning teams and individuals at Miami, Georgia Tech, and St. John’s, combined with her impressive accolades as a former student-athlete, will be instrumental in leading our program to a championship level.”
Berenato coached for 33 seasons, including the past five at Kennesaw State. She also was head coach at Tech from 1989-2003.