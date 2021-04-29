Kennesaw State hires women’s hoops coach

Blue spent the past nine seasons as an assistant coach at Miami. A former Hurricanes player, Blue played three seasons in the WNBA (one with Los Angeles and two with Houston) and is a member of the University of Miami Sports Hall of Fame. She also played in France, Greece, Israel, Poland and Turkey.

“I could not be more excited and honored to join the KSU family and be the next head coach of the women’s basketball team,” Blue said in a statement released by the school Thursday. “The opportunities for greatness this university provides on and off the court, along with its community support, makes Kennesaw State a really special place. I am eager to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”