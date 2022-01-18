Kennesaw State gets 4th win in a row against North Florida

It was the fourth win in a row for the Owls, whose record improved to 8-8 overall and 3-and-0 in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Chris Youngblood had 16 points and Demond Robinson added 12 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks on the night. Other notable efforts came from Isaiah Reddish, who had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Terrell Burden, who had five steals.