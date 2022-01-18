Kennesaw State gets 4th win in a row against North Florida

Kennesaw State narrowly edged out a 62-60 victory against North Florida Monday night in Jacksonville.
It was the fourth win in a row for the Owls, whose record improved to 8-8 overall and 3-and-0 in the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Chris Youngblood had 16 points and Demond Robinson added 12 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks on the night. Other notable efforts came from Isaiah Reddish, who had 10 points and seven rebounds, and Terrell Burden, who had five steals.
For the Ospreys, Jarius Hicklen led the way with 17 points and six rebounds. The loss for North Florida was its fifth straight.
Other Georgia scores from Monday
Georgia Southwestern 71, Young Harris 57
Flagler 67, North Georgia 53
Benedict 86, Albany St. (Ga.) 77
